What the Miami Heat need to watch out for against the frisky Chicago Bulls

On Friday night, the Miami Heat will face off against the 8-6 Chicago Bulls. In what is sure to be an up-and-down game, here's the nitty-gritty the Heat to be wary of:

Pace-off: This game will almost undoubtedly be run at a blistering fast pace. As has been well-documented, the Heat lead the league in pace. The Bulls also like to push the tempo, ranking third in possessions played.

Like the Heat, they are also looking to get to the cup, taking the third-most shots at the rim in the NBA while taking the fewest long mid-range shots in the league, (Heat third-fewest). The Heat will have to make sure to contain Josh Giddey, Coby White and Matas Buzelis' constant rim pressure.

Paint touches: The Heat should be able to create from their drive-and-kicks and attacking closeouts somewhat consistently. The Bulls give up the most opponent shots at the rim, by far, in their attempts to run opponents off the three-point line.

They are currently giving up the second-fewest opponent threes and don't give up many long mid-range jumpers. Additionally, the Bulls defend conservatively, forcing the second-fewest turnovers while not fouling much.

The Bulls do defend shots at the rim well enough, but not the short mid-rangers, where they give up the highest percentage in the league. Additionally, the allow the fifth-most shots in the short mid-range, where the Heat take 26.6 percent of their shots from, (second in the league), but convert at a bottom-10 level.

Green bean: Although the Bulls don't stand out on either end of the floor, they're currently making 39 percent of their threes, third in the league, just ahead of the Heat at 38.4 percent.

The Heat, though a strong defensive team, has had some decent opponent shooting luck so far this season, giving up the second-lowest percentage from three despite giving up the second-highest volume of threes.

The Heat historically play in the gaps, swarm and generally look to keep teams out of the paint, whether switching or dropping. They will have to make sure not to give up too many open threes to the Bulls' better shooters when doing this. With the Bulls finishing at the rim at the third-worst level, perhaps the Heat try and manipulate them into taking tougher shots there off of closeouts.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket