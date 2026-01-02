When familiarity becomes a weapon for the Heat

When the Miami Heat first lost at home to the Detroit Pistons back in November, Bam Adebayo already knew where the conversation needed to go.

“What did he have, 18?” Adebayo said after Miami’s failed comeback attempt. “Duncan had a good night tonight. I feel like we let him off the hook a lot on the defensive end, but we gotta see him again so we feel like we'll bounce back.”

It was a revealing comment, not because it singled out Duncan Robinson, but because it acknowledged familiarity. Adebayo wasn’t guessing. He was speaking from years of shared experience, from a partnership that once powered Miami’s offense and now presents a vulnerability the Heat are increasingly comfortable attacking.

In the two meetings against Detroit this season, Miami has done exactly what Adebayo hinted at. They haven’t prioritized Robinson like a shooter to be tracked as much as a defender to be tested, and the results have tilted towards Miami’s favor.

During their current four-game winning streak, the Miami Heat have been defined by rediscovering who they are. After an uneven middle stretch in December, Miami recommitted to pace, movement, and pressure, principles that fueled their best early-season basketball. That identity resurfaced in wins over Atlanta, Indiana, and Detroit, games where the Heat didn’t simply execute better but chose their pressure points with, as head coach Erik Spoelstra loves to preach, "intention."

Against Detroit, a pressure point has been Robinson.

There are no secrets in the NBA

Robinson’s place in Miami history complicates the matchup. During his years with the Heat, he became the franchise’s all-time leader in three-pointers made, set the single-season record for threes, and tied team marks for three-point shooting in both regular-season and playoff games. His rise from undrafted shooter to offensive focal point was inseparable from Adebayo’s development as a playmaking center. Their dribble-handoff game became one of the most reliable actions in the league, a constant stream of movement, timing, and counters that punished even slight defensive mistakes.

Adebayo learned exactly how Robinson liked the ball delivered. Robinson learned how Adebayo’s defender would react. The chemistry was mechanical and instinctive at the same time, built over thousands of repetitions.

That shared history is what makes the current dynamic so stark. Miami now understands precisely how difficult it can be for Robinson to defend those same actions and isolations. And they have built their approach accordingly.

Across two games, Heat ballhandlers and wings have forced Robinson into on-ball situations, often early in possessions and often with the floor spaced to remove help. The numbers underline how deliberate it has been.

Norman Powell spent more time matched against Robinson than any other Miami player. In just over five minutes of matchup time, Powell scored 13 points on seven shots, shooting better than 70 percent while drawing fouls and forcing rotations. A good chunk of them came early in the third quarter when the Heat went on their game-controlling run right out of halftime.

Heat players vs. Duncan Robinson during their first matchup in Miami: 7/12



During their second matchup in Detroit: 5/10



Total this season: 12/22



Miami's guys have actively targeted their former teammate



Powell & Wiggins are 9/14 combined vs. Dunc



Stats & Video: NBA https://t.co/9S6z5lesUD pic.twitter.com/A7rhQXU5Sh — Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) January 2, 2026

Andrew Wiggins followed a similar script. In under four minutes against Robinson, he went 4-for-7 from the field and scored eight points. Wiggins’ attacks were less about speed and more about strength and angles, another indication that the issue wasn’t a single skill mismatch but Robinson being placed into space repeatedly.

Nikola Jović’s impact showed up in a different way. He only scored twice against Robinson, but Miami generated nine team points during those possessions. Davion Mitchell didn’t score at all in his minutes against Robinson, yet Miami scored 13 team points while Mitchell drew him into actions that triggered secondary advantages.

This wasn’t accidental. Miami didn’t stumble into these matchups. They sought them out.

The context matters for Robinson as well. Now with the Detroit Pistons, he remains a valued floor spacer and locker-room presence, averaging around a dozen points per game and filling a role that makes sense for a contending roster. Detroit doesn’t ask him to be a stopper. They ask him to survive defensively while providing shooting gravity on the other end. He was a +17 in nearly 32 minutes during Detroit's victory against the Heat, but a -10 in a over 20 minutes when Miami won.

Miami knows exactly how thin the margins can be.

That knowledge traces directly back to Adebayo. When he said the Heat let Robinson off the hook, it wasn’t a critique born of frustration. It was a note rooted in trust and memory. Adebayo spent years shielding Robinson defensively, cleaning up possessions, and turning pressure into points at the other end. He understands better than most how exhausting it is when that burden flips.

In the recent wins, Miami flipped it. They made Robinson guard movement instead of benefiting from it. They forced him to navigate isolations, recover in space, and defend multiple drives in a single possession. It wasn’t personal. It was procedural.

As Miami leans back into the style that brought early success, their willingness to identify and exploit structural weaknesses will be key. They are playing faster, cutting harder, and embracing the collective clarity that had faded during their midseason slide.

The upcoming schedule will test whether that clarity holds. Games against Minnesota and an improved New Orleans won’t be cakewalks. But the Pistons matchups offered something else: proof that Miami can turn familiarity into leverage without overcomplicating their overall plans.

Sometimes the advantage isn’t a new scheme or a surprise adjustment. Sometimes it’s knowing exactly where the hook is, and choosing not to let it go untouched.