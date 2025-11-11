Wiggins for the win, Powell's punch and other Heat-Cavaliers takeaways
The schedule is beginning to get real for Norman Powell and the Miami Heat this week, as they have two games against the Cleveland Cavaliers followed by a home and away against the New York Knicks.
As Erik Spoelstra says though, it's about taking it one day at a time, starting with the first match-up with the Cavs. Still no Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, while the Cavs primary players were in.
The Heat's fun offensive speed continued early against the Cavs, getting Miami out to a 62 point first half yet again. A wild finish commenced later with constant lead changes, leading to a fun overtime finish.
But let's get into some takeaways from this game:
1. Norman Powell's offensive dominance continues.
Norman Powell with 18 points on 50% shooting and 3 triples is a good place to start, except that was only his stat-line at halftime. The hot starts continue for him as he was facing a pretty favorable Cavs match-up with them flickering between drop coverage and zone. Both of those coverages call for the team's perimeter threat to simply let it fly from deep, and he did just that. The interesting part about his early season success is the amount of gravity he possesses, and the way he counters it. For starters, he simply finds a way to get fouled on a three at least once a night, which showcases his perimeter eagerness off the catch. But attacking off close-outs is the next best thing. His offensive game has come so smoothly in Miami, all in the flow of the new offense.
2. The wild back and forth finish.
The fourth quarter was Norman Powell time as the Miami Heat were trying to hold off a Sam Merrill flurry of threes, as he knocked down four in a row in the quarter to tie the game. Powell's downhill attacks and mid-range buckets put a ton of pressure on the defense, leading to even more fouls on his jumpers. His partner in crime Jaime Jaquez Jr was getting after it as well down low, including the game tying mid range jumper to force overtime. Kel'el Ware was a big subject of overtime, as he was battling on the boards as much as he ever has, including a tough overtime putback with some energy behind it. Fadeaways from Jaquez Jr continued down the stretch on his way to a monster game, but the game closing Nikola Jovic lob to Andrew Wiggins at the buzzer iced it.
3. The Andrew Wiggins flow state quarters.
Andrew Wiggins has this random ability to go on solo quarterly runs. When he enters that flow state in pockets of the game, he can really fill it up as a scorer. After a 7 point first half, he began to take off in that third quarter. A 12 point third quarter that consisted of run-out fastbreaks, catch and fire threes, and low post finishing. When things bog down to the half-court, it's a really positive action to get Miami into a good look. Mismatch hunting should always be a primary offensive outlook against big teams like this that defend at the rim. Wiggins recognized the mismatches, and went to work.