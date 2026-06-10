Miami Heat fans across the globe are all watching the NBA Finals matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks with one eye on the upcoming offseason. We all have our Shams Charania notifications turned on and are standing by waiting to see reports of a Giannis trade in the near future. Bill Simmons suggested that a trade could come by the end of this week, as we chronicled here.





However, new reports from NBA Insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, suggest that while the Bucks still intend to trade Antetokounmpo before the NBA Draft, they may ultimately wait to make a final decision until after the conclusion of the NBA Finals. They noted that "the growing expectation around the league" is that the Bucks will trade Giannis before the NBA Draft.

According to Fisher and Stein, the thought process being that they would wait to see if the New York Knicks, which was Giannis's top destination last summer, could potentially squander their 2-0 series lead in the NBA Finals and ultimately look to make a splash by adding Antetokounmpo in an attempt to get back to the Finals next season.

This would require the New York Knicks to make a swift decision on the heels of the NBA Finals to make a drastic change to a team that has developed chemistry in each season together thus far. It would also require New York to trade Karl Anthony Towns, who has proved to be a key cog for the Knicks during this 2026 NBA playoff run.

“I’ve had multiple people tell me today that if MIL really was getting to the finish line of a Giannis trade to Miami or anywhere else, that they’re calling New York back and saying ‘are you sure you don’t want to put Karl Anthony Towns in a trade for Giannis?”



— @JakeLFischer… pic.twitter.com/E272xTuNNz — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 9, 2026

Although the New York Knicks angle seems more far fetched than most, crazier things have happened, so the reality is that all possibilities must be considered. Fisher and Stein reiterated that the Miami Heat are Giannis's top landing spot but did sneak in a note related to the Boston Celtics still being in the picture.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s preferred landing spot is Miami, but he remains open to joining Boston, per @JakeLFischer



“Sources close to the process consistently say that they believe that Miami is at the top of Antetokounmpo's current wish list but likewise continue to whisper that… pic.twitter.com/hf7M9n9WAr — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 10, 2026

They highlighted Giannis Antetokounmpo's desire to remain in the Eastern Conference. The mere mention of the Boston Celtics entering the chat is reason enough for the Miami Heat to beware. I maintain that the Heat would be best served to continue to find a pathway to an agreement in advance of the NBA Draft.

Another interesting nugget worth noting was related to Milwaukee's desire to ensure that the Portland Trailblazers are included in any Giannis trade, in efforts to re-route some of Milwaukee's own first round draft picks back to them, having surrendered them in the Damian Lillard trade.

The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks have been searching for a third team to help facilitate Antetokounmpo's trade to Miami, and the Trailblazers may be the team that ends up in the mix as a multi team deal comes to life.

“At this point the only two teams that I’ve really heard are actively pursuing Giannis with deals and some type of framework that the Bucks are at least entertaining, are Miami with Ware, Herro, future draft capital, other draft prospects. Then Portland, where the Blazers still… https://t.co/jdEzCtbUQr pic.twitter.com/74YGQ8YAIS — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 9, 2026

It appears we have reached the stage of the proceedings where Milwaukee is doing its final canvas of all available options to help influence the Miami Heat to sweeten their offer for the 2x MVP, 10X All Star and 13 year Milwaukee Buck.

The Heat believe they have a strong enough offer to get the deal across the finish line. Miami has been negotiating in transparent good faith, as it has made clear that any combination of assets is open for discussion, excluding star Bam Adebayo.

Whispers of the Boston Celtics are making Heat fans uneasy enough to start getting that sinking feeling from past failed pursuits of Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard, etc. However, Heat fans should be cautiously optimistic, as Giannis to Miami continues to be echoed by most in league circles, including ESPN's Brian Windhorst earlier this week,





Brian Windhorst on where Giannis Antetokounmpo will play next season:



“I think Miami is a strong contender to trade for him at this moment. I think there’s other teams who can/will make compelling offers by the draft. But that’s a place Giannis wants to play. I think that’s a… pic.twitter.com/IKbhJksVUH — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 8, 2026