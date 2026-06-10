Giannis Antetokounmpo can still be who he was for the Miami Heat

NBA Champion. Two time regular season MVP. One time Finals MVP. One time Defensive Player of the Year.

The accolades go on and on for Giannis Antetokounmpo. But the past resume doesn't matter at the current state of time for the Miami Heat. It's about what's next.

Or what could be.

Rumors continue to loom around the trade situation regarding Antetokounmpo. Different trade packages, the Heat appearing as a public favorite, and potential domino effects prior to the draft.

Miami Heat fans remaining skeptical of a deal getting done even with so much attention and confidence around it is fair.

More than fair.

The Miami Heat remain the leading suitor for Giannis Antetokounmpo, per @JakeLFischer



Milwaukee has been telling people around the league that it expects to have another first-round pick in this year’s draft.



(Via @BleacherReport ) pic.twitter.com/wskQdo0ydI — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 9, 2026

But the side of some questioning if Miami should even go after Antetokounmpo at that price is blasphemous. It's always been about getting the star. Strikeout after strikeout ever since Jimmy Butler landed in Miami in 2020.

From names like Damian Lillard getting close or Kevin Durant looming, they've been in plenty of these conversations.

But this one needs to get done.

Yes, you would be losing a bunch of this current team's young core. Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr, and Kasparas Jakucionis going out the door, as well as Tyler Herro plus whoever else needs to be included to get it done.

But nothing is too much for this caliber of player, especially when keeping your current best player on the roster, in Bam Adebayo.

One area that has gotten push back is the longevity and health of Antetokounmpo at this stage. Let me remind folks that he still is 31 years old, even if he's coming off 36 games played for Milwaukee this past year.

It would be worrisome if he was coming off an ACL tear or Achilles injury, but it was just a rough season of wear and tear that included a hyperextended knee and some bone bruises.

He averaged nearly 28 points a night in those games, including 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and shot 62% from the field. If you are wondering if this guy is worth it, he is.

The Heat are basically just waiting on a decision from the Bucks on a potential Giannis deal, per @flasportsbuzz pic.twitter.com/TFAI4C7d3Z — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 9, 2026

For starters, this is the 1A offensive option this team has been looking for. Somebody that would comfortably place Bam Adebayo into his necessary spot, as well as a guy like Norman Powell having less offensive responsibility if he was to return.

Worrying about the rest of the roster post-trade is understandable, but shouldn't be hung up on. Finding a second round gem or undrafted guys to fill out the roster has always been a Heat specialty, but it also opens the doors for veteran minimum guys that would want to come along with Antetokounmpo.

I'm not selling a story that Miami is getting Antetokounmpo. Not commenting on likelihood or rumors.

But if all things align and the Miami Heat find a way to actually do this, there should be no questions if it was the right move.

Go get the star. Go get your number one. Go get a franchise shifting player that pushes you into a new era of Miami Heat basketball.

If you have the ability to get a guy that allows you to have the best player on the floor in any Eastern Conference match-up, you go get him.

That's what the Heat need to do prior to June 23rd's NBA draft.