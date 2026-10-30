The Miami Heat made this one huge change to the offense

It was the start of the season slightly over a year ago when Erik Spoelstra and the staff created a brand new offense that leaned into a multitude of things: faster pace, early shot clock looks, emphasis on spacing, and the big one, no screens.

That got them out to a blazing start a year ago with a roster that fit this style pretty well. Heading into this season after landing Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Heat viewed this addition as a nice fit to their transition and downhill heavy offense.

Placing one of the league's best transition and downhill threats of all time would seem like a seamless and immediate fit. But something was missing.

That something?

Screens. A need for half court sets including pick and rolls, hand-offs, and misdirection screens.

So after an uneven 0-4 start to the season, Erik Spoelstra and company decided to make that adjustment in Atlanta a night ago, and here's what happened.

First of all, more pick and rolls means Bam Adebayo is back in his comfort spots



Getting to the middle of the floor with a running start



Constant good touch at that dotted line



But notice anything else? Yeah, Pelle is diming pic.twitter.com/lOUEZtr11b — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) October 29, 2026

It's been an extremely rough start to the season for the team's captain Bam Adebayo. One of the main reasons is that he was placed into a spot-up shooter role in the spread out offense around Antetokounmpo, reminiscing a Brook Lopez role in Milwaukee.

But that's not how you unlock Adebayo. The way to do that is exactly the offense they got to last night, which included much more of him eating as a roll man in the middle of the floor, prioritizing short jumpers and low post ups for better finishes.

If it wasn't Davion Mitchell leading these screen and rolls, it was Pelle Larsson who saw a ton of usage in these two man sets. It led to an eight assist night where he constantly fed his roll man in their comfort spots.

Here’s the other layer to these Adebayo pick and rolls



Giannis lived in the dunker spot tonight



It means no more of these two running into each other



Plus, Giannis dominated the glass and kept carving out box outs to impact off these type of misses pic.twitter.com/2t9bV39OX5 — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) October 29, 2026

So what does that mean for Antetokounmpo when Adebayo is eating up the middle of the floor pick and rolls with his lead guard?

Actually, it put him in a very favorable spot. Placing Antetokounmpo in the dunker spot under the basket led to him carving out space down low for offensive rebounds and second chance points. This role was a partial reason for his 18 rebound outing.

But now let’s get into the next layer of business:



Giannis the roller



One of the more exciting elements, and the Heat continue to spam it late with Pelle as the handler



We see it lead to a quality Giannis middy, head of steam and-1 finish, and the best one:



Look at the space… pic.twitter.com/KLzbm1q0r4 — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) October 29, 2026

When the Heat transitioned into the non-Adebayo minutes, they got to an action that should excite Heat fans: Antetokounmpo, the roller.

Larsson and Mitchell actively fed him in multiple ways, including mismatches on the box, straight line dives to the basket for an and-1, or most importantly, middle of the floor play-making.

Getting back to these pick and rolls simply enhance the Heat's two best players in that front-court, and allow them to simply look much more comfortable on the offensive end.

Antetokounmpo can't always have the ball in his hands and Adebayo can't be a strict three point shooter. This new half-court offense maximized their skill-sets in a way we didn't see in the first four games.

This shouldn't be a one night adjustment in Atlanta.

Screens need to be back for good.