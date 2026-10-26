The Most Disappointing Players for the Miami Heat So Far This Season

The Miami Heat have started 0-3 for the first time since the 2007-2008 season where they won 15 games. Starting 0-3 is no reason to panic, but when you look at the box score and the outcome of each game, there is some cause for concern.

In each contest so far this season the Heat have allowed 115+ points, and they have also trailed by 20+ in each game. The Heat have failed to out rebound any of the teams they have played, and they have failed to build a lead of more than 4 points, both of which were held during the first quarter.

And that is just sad, no matter what way you look at it. So which players have been the most disappointing to start the season?

Bam Adebayo

Oct 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) dribbles the basketball against the Detroit Pistons during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Miami Heat's captain has to be better. There is no way to say it other than he hasn't been Miami's second best player, and he hasn't complemented Giannis Antetokounmpo in the slightest. Adebayo has to be a 20/10 guy for the Miami Heat to succeed, he has to be the defender we all know he can be, and he has to be more assertive. While I believe in Adebayo's ability to figure it out alongside Giannis, these same issues have came up year in and year out for Adebayo. It has only been 3 games, but Adebayo must improve.

Gary Payton says Bam Adebayo has to be MORE aggressive for Miami to win:



“I just don’t like it when Bam is sitting around. He has to do a little bit more. — I think they got to get used to each other. I think Bam has to be more aggressive than what he is. He can’t have the 14-16… pic.twitter.com/SCzyYM36Bo — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) October 23, 2026

Andrew Wiggins

Oct 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there is currently anyone on the Heat's roster that looks out of place, it's Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins is currently averaging 7.7/3.7/1.3. He should be close to Miami's third leading scorer, instead he is towards the bottom. There hasn't been much movement in his offensive game and his is shooting 18.2% from beyond the arc. Wiggins has to be the assertive three-and-d wing we saw in the preseason for the Miami Heat, and he hasn't been that.

Andrew Wiggins’ offensive game is perfect for filling the gaps next to a high gravity superstar…



Saw it with Steph, and now we will with Giannis. Timely cutting, subtle relocations on the 3P line, sprinting in transition, end-of-shot clock midrange game. pic.twitter.com/ucnBzjrhIf — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) October 15, 2026

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Oct 16, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) brings the ball up court during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of Miami's most important signings of the offseason has been almost unplayable. Tim Hardaway Jr. has been getting dominated on defense and has been extremely inefficient offensively. Hardway Jr. is averaging 5.3 points while shooting 20% from the field and 17.6% from three on 5.7 attempts, that is inexcusable, even after three games. Miami needs the spacing alongside Antetokounmpo and they certainly need the scoring punch off the bench.

While I couldn't pick one member of the Miami Heat to be the most disappointing. When you have watched the first three contests and double check it with the statistics, these three have been majorly disappointing, especially considering the expectations surrounding these three guys.

Considering how poorly some of the Heat's most important players have played, it is no surprise that they are 0-3, and it can also be a sign of good things to come.

Building a new team takes time, and we all know that, but the Miami Heat and their players need to get going, sooner, rather than later.