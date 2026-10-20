What to Expect From the Miami Heat This Season

The Miami Heat are embarking on a new season and they are boasting a new star. The addition of Giannis Antetokounmpo will change a lot about Miami. Not only will the national media start to pay attention to Miami more, but it will change how they look on the court.

What To Expect from the Heat on Offense

Oct 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) celebrates after scoring against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offensive side of the ball will be the side the changes the most. Antetokounmpo should be the primary ball handler for the Heat when trying to initiate offense. He is one of the best paint scorers in NBA history so expect him to dominate the paint. Bam Adebayo might be near the perimeter more, but he should also get ample touches to impact the offense. These two players will be the driving forces.

This would make Heat point guard Davion Mitchell more of a secondary ball handler, something that he should excel at. Then he should also get good looks from the three point line or attack a defense that is trying to close him out, both scenarios play into Mitchell’s strengths on the offensive end.

As for the other members of the Heat, their roles will be easily defined. Players like Klay Thompson, Simone Fontecchio, and Tim Hardaway Jr. just need to be shooters. Using their gravity on the three point line will force the defense to pick between letting Antetokounmpo go one on one or giving a shooter a wide open three.

What to Expect from the Heat on Defense

Oct 14, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) drives to the basket as Miami Heat center Nick Richards (8) and forward Andrew Wiggins (22) defend during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the defensive side of the ball expect a lot of switching. The Heat are littered with defenders that are able to guard multiple positions. The big defensive three of Andrew Wiggins, Antetokounmpo and Adebayo will create a nightmare frontcourt and wing combination for opposing offenses.

There has been a lot of discussion about the defense of Klay Thompson in the starting lineup. Though in the preseason he has shown improvement over recent years, I still expect him to be by far the worst defender in the starting group. Miami will have him on the player they are least “worried” about.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra will have the tough job of optimizing the Heat’s pieces. On the defensive end the pieces should fit more seamlessly but on the offensive end they will be more situational. How to combat some unnatural fits will be to play fast and in transition.

On top of being one of the best paint scorers. Antetokounmpo is also elite in transition. Miami will look to exploit this as much as possible to get easy points and set up their stifling defense.

How quickly does all this come together?

it looked sharp in preseason -- but now teams will be more prepared. If the Heat can sustain their styles with the talent on hand, contention is conceivable in the first year of this new build.