The Most Underrated Move the Miami Heat Made this Offseason

While the biggest move of Miami's offseason was landing Giannis Antetokounmpo, the moves that round out the roster will be just as important in Miami's success.

While being a star powered team with a strong starting five is crucial, it's just half the battle. The second part is about having adequate depth all the way down to the 12th guy on the bench.

So with that in mind, what move that the Miami Heat made has been the most underrated?

Simone Fontecchio is a good option for the Miami Heat.



6’7 sharpshooter who can provide extra depth to manage the other guys throughout the season.



And he’s familiar with our system.



Glad he’s back with us. pic.twitter.com/vf8YwfBbp3 https://t.co/F0vPdfj8fc — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) June 30, 2026

Simone Fontecchio

Apr 9, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio (0) warms up before the game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fontecchio is back on a veteran minimum contract, carrying a projected salary cap hit of $2.45 million.

The 30-year-old forward from Italy spent several years playing professionally in Europe before making the jump to the NBA in 2022. Since then, he has developed into a dependable three-point shooter across stops with the Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons, and Miami Heat. Over his four NBA seasons, Fontecchio has connected on 36.7% of his attempts from beyond the arc, including a solid 37.5% mark with Miami during the 2025-26 campaign.

While the Miami Heat will need more consistency out of Fontecchio, he adds instant scoring and size off the bench and has shown great ability to rebound and take over a game with his scoring.

Last season Fontecchio --especially early in the season-- caught fire in multiple games, helping Miami win on numerous occasions. With the gravity of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Fontecchio's ability to thrive off the ball he will succeed both in Giannis lineups and bench units. Fontecchio was in the 82nd percentile of ODPM for all NBA players, ranked in the 80th percentile in numerous three-point shooting categories, and ranked in the 98th percentile for defensive rebounding impact.

Simone Fontecchio vs Knicks



14 Points - 4 Rebounds - 63 FG% +11



Welcome back Simone pic.twitter.com/OYOAkjGFey — Heat Clips 🎬 (@MiamiClip) June 30, 2026

Barry Jackson got this quote from Fontecchio in regards to playing with Giannis:

“I know people who play with him in previous teams. As a shooter that’s something you look for… it’s going to make my life so much easier. I hope to make his life easier too…. They might be the best frontcourt in the NBA defensively. Offensively with the force they play with, it’s going to be super interesting. We are going to find a way and [Erik Spoelstra] will find to make it work as he did last year with a completely new offense. We’ll definitely find a way.” Simone Fontecchio

All in all his size and ability to shoot will make him a crucial factor to Miami's success and he showed the ability to fit in every lineup Miami threw out on the court last season, even with the constant rotations. Miami was a +3.4 net with him on the floor, and he will look to make that same impact this upcoming season.