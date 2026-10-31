The one player still struggling for the Miami Heat

The move made sense, on both sentimental and basketball levels.

After the Miami Heat acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo, at the cost of four rotation players, they made a quick move to refill the roster. A familiar name, with a needed game -- Tim Hardaway Jr.

It was a value deal, just over $6 million for someone who was coming off arguably his most efficient season, which included finishing third in the NBA on open spot-up three-pointers. And it looked wise in the preseason, when Hardaway Jr. appeared comfortable immediately, in practices, press availability and games.

But everything has been a little off since.

It's not just that Hardaway Jr. has missed 19 of his 25 three-point attempts; the long-range shooting may normalize, since he's been known to be streaky even in his best overall seasons. Or that he's been exposed defensively in nearly every stint, even if that's been even more of a weakness than advertised. It's that he has often looked out of sorts, even missing two technical free throws on the home court that his father helped christen in the late 1990s.

Oct 26, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) passes the basketball defended by Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As fellow Heat offseason acquisition Klay Thompson finally got going in Friday's win against Indiana -- making 7-of-12 three pointers to raise his percentage to more Klay-like 39 percent -- Hardaway Jr. continues to go the other way. Erik Spoelstra has cut his minutes, from 16 to 22 during the first six games, down to just 12 on Friday.

Some of that was undoubtedly due to Thompson performing well, but Pelle Larsson has eaten into Hardaway's time as well. And Spoelstra even gave a look to rookie Ryan Conwell Jr., who resembles Hardaway in some ways (lefty shooter), but has a little more aggressive guarding in his game.

So when does this flip?

Well, Spoelstra is unlikely to give up on Hardaway entirely. The coach's tendency is to let shooters play and shoot their way out of struggles. Often it's worked (Terry Rozier was a notable exception); people forget that Ray Allen, Shane Battier and Mike Miller all went through tough stretches during the Big 3 Days. And Hardaway's history suggests that a 5-for-8 three-point night is on the way.

But the sooner, the better. If he's not making shots, his defensive issues make him too much of a liability to leave out there for long. And Conwell is an intriguing alternative, especially if the rookie improves his on-ball game; Miami can use another creator.

Hardaway Jr. expressed a desire to finish his career in Miami, where he once ran around the locker room as a child. He signed a one-year contract -- so there's time, but not all that much, to make an impression.