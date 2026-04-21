The One Player the Miami Heat Can't Afford to Lose this Offseason

The Miami Heat missed the playoffs for the first time in 6 seasons, failing to meet their organizational standard and currently find themselves stuck in the NBA's middle ground. The worst possible place to be in the NBA. The roster isn't good enough to be Championship contenders, yet it's not bad enough where they can "tank" or lose enough games to be high in the NBA Draft Lottery.

But with that said, the Heat still have multiple decisions to make regarding their roster, well beyond the NBA Draft and even beyond potential trades.

When it comes to returning back to contention, it is just as important to retain Championship pieces, as it is to bring them in, and that's why there is one player the Miami Heat can't afford to lose this offseason.

Pelle Larsson

Pelle Larsson and Demar DeRozan get into it | Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Larsson made such a huge jump in year 2, after showcasing what he was capable of in limited end of season minutes his rookie year, the chance for Larsson was laid out this season, especially after his EuroBasket adventure.

Pelle Larsson Stars Again As Sweden Loses, But Advances

Pelle Larsson’s growth from last season to this season:



4.6 PPG ➡️ 11.3 PPG

1.7 RPG ➡️ 3.5 RPG

1.2 APG ➡️ 3.4 APG

43.8 FG% ➡️ 50.0 FG%

67.2 FT% ➡️ 79.2 FT%

54.6 TS% ➡️ 60.9 TS%



Miami got him with the 44th pick🤯 pic.twitter.com/z0Mv9jsHg8 — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) April 5, 2026

And Miami could lose him, but only if they made the mistake of not picking up his team option, Larsson is entering the last year of his rookie contract and the Heat would need to pick up his measly $2,296,271 option, less than 1.5% of the cap.

Not doing such, would be a huge mistake. Pelle is the type of player you see on Championship teams all around the league, Christian Braun and Alex Caruso come to mind.

Rule #1: Don’t jump with Pelle Larsson. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/zAbQhz4He1 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 22, 2026

Now obviously, there is room to grow.

Larsson on if there’s a next step for his game:

“Absolutely I think I definitely have more to build on and I don’t really see the whole season as 1 chapter, it’s kind of like gradually changing throughout the season too” Pelle Larsson

Where Can Larsson Improve?

It starts with the 3- ball, as Larsson just shot 32.3% from beyond the arc and he mentioned it himself in his exit interview on how he wants to improve from beyond the arc and be able to take more threes. Larsson has already proven a threat on back cuts, out of screens, and as a finisher, but if he could become a more reliable threat from beyond the arc, that would make Miami's offense that much better.

What's Next?

It should be a no brainer for Larsson's option to get picked up, but then not only that, but he should also be awarded with an extension, he is a winning player, a smart player, and most importantly a good player. Larsson's story is a good one, and his growth is just another testament to Miami's scouting and player development, but with all that said, their return to Championship glory means retaining winning players just as much as it is to bring them in.

Larsson is part of the Heat's next Championship build, and he is on the teams best contract, pick up the option, and reward the extension.