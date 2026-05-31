The Miami Heat are in a position to make a big trade for the first time since July of 2019 when they acquired Jimmy Butler. Butler produced one of the best eras of Miami Heat basketball, it was fun, he rose to the occasion, and many role players stepped up, but the Heat couldn't get over the hump and win another NBA Championship. A goal that hasn't been met since 2013.

But in the current landscape of the NBA, and the Miami Heat's unwillingness to take a step back, the Miami Heat have to make a move forward, mainly because they aren't willing to take a step back. Yet in their ways, they have reached an unacceptable point, four straight play-in appearances, and now missing the playoffs. The Heat are, mediocre.

So with a roster that isn't built to win, the Heat have to make a move, and they have the pieces to consolidate a big time trade, but the team around Giannis and Bam will be just as important as just having those two stars, so who is the most important player to keep around?

Pelle Larsson’s growth from Year 1 to Year 2:



4.6 PPG ➡️ 11.4 PPG

1.7 RPG ➡️ 3.5 RPG

1.2 APG ➡️ 3.4 APG

43.8 FG% ➡️ 49.6 FG%

67.2 FT% ➡️ 79.7 FT%

54.6 TS% ➡️ 60.5 TS%



Miami got him with the 44th pick🤯 pic.twitter.com/rnYdE1LFhs — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) April 13, 2026

Miami is likely sending out Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware and Jaime Jaquez Jr. in a trade for Giannis, beyond that, everything is up in the air. It appears Miami will be sending out the 13th pick as Miami hasn't worked out options at #13 and the Bucks are acting as if they will have two picks in the first round.

This leaves Pelle Larsson and Kasparas Jakucionis.

I'll go with Pelle Larsson. While I believe in Jakucionis' potential, Larsson is a Championship player, one that you see on every single playoff team. A wing who does whatever you ask of him, on both sides of the floor. We have seen it with Christian Braun, Devin Vassell, and Alex Caruso, among many more.

The other side of Larsson's importance to Miami is his current contract, so while he is due for an extension, his current figure makes him so important for the Miami Heat this season and beyond, simply put he is a winning player.

Miami was 27-21 when Pelle played 25+ minutes this year.

Now for the opinions of the rest of our staff here at OnSi.

If the Heat can keep one of these "assets" out of a Giannis trade, which should it be?@PrizePicks (code: FIVE) — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) May 31, 2026

Major Passons- Jaime Jaquez Jr.

"In the position the Heat are in they do not have many options, they are desperate. When you are desperate you will do whatever it takes to get a deal done. Out of the rumored trade package for Giannis, I would try to keep Jaime Jaquez. I know many would pick Pelle Larsson and for good reason, but I think having a player like Jaquez off the bench could give them more fire power when Bam/Giannis are sitting. They can find other great role players to help fill the connector void left by a Larsson departure."

Ethan J. Skolnick

"Let's assume that Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware and Jaime Jaquez Jr. are sent off in a trade package for Giannis, either to play for the Bucks or a third or fourth team in the deal. Let's also assume that the Bucks insist upon the Heat's 13th overall pick; a safe assumption, since the Heat don't seem to be working anyone out for that slot, and that pick with Milwaukee's 10th can restart the Bucks' rebuild. That leaves us considering Pelle Larsson or Kasparas Jakucionis, and this is where practicality may trust potential. Jakucionis made wildly positive progress as a shooter and defender as a teenager. His upside may be higher than Larsson's. But Larsson is ready-made for a Giannis-led build. He was a plus as a starter last season, and can be a connector in the starting lineup (think Dan Majerle from the Heat's very old days) or a top bench piece. Miami likely will and should prioritize keeping Larsson."