The one thing the Miami Heat still have not addressed this offseason

The Miami Heat have made numerous changes to their mediocre roster since last season. This is expected when your team finishes 10th in the Eastern Conference. There are no excuses when you perform that poorly and the team needed change. That change came in a massive way, losing two former all-stars but gaining a 2-time MVP in Giannis Antetokounmpo and another future hall of fame player in Klay Thompson.

Though the team is unquestionably better than before the offseason started one key issue still remains and it needs to be addressed for Miami to be the best versions of themselves.

The need for frontcourt depth.

There were three things that many routinely brought up when talking about the Heat’s roster. One of those has been addressed (shooting), another is overblown (playmaking), but the main issue is still there. That is front court depth.

This issue is nothing new for Miami Heat roster as they tend to run thin in the frontcourt for several seasons now, but this specific roster desperately needs some insurance.

Acquiring Antetokounmpo will obviously give the Heat another inside presence and a big body that can guard anyone in the league. The Heat do also have Bam Adebayo, who is one of the best defenders of this era and a 3-time all-star, respectively. This issue is after that there is not much.

Bobby Portis did come alongside Antetokounmpo in the trade with the Milwaukee Bucks, which helps some but does not solve the problem. The only other “big” on the roster is Nikola Jovic and I use big very loosely when it comes to him. Though he has a big body he plays more like a guard and is not a true frontcourt player. He also is coming off a season where he was statistically one of the worst players in the NBA. Though I am optimistic that he can turn it around, it would be wise to have more depth.

How to address the frontcourt.

This leaves a massive hole in the roster, with not much space to fix it. The Heat has the ability to sign two more minimum contracts, but many speculate they will use just one of these spots for now. If that is the case, then there is a big decision to make about who gets it.

The frontcourt needs bolstering, so it would be wise for Miami to sign a center preferably. One player that has been linked to the Heat and who I identified early in the offseason as someone the Heat should sign, is Nick Richards.

Richards is not someone that is going to make or break the Heat’s season, but then again, few players available at this point in time are going to be. What Richards would bring though is great depth and someone the Heat could rely on to do his job.

Mar 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (2) defends against Chicago Bulls center Nick Richards (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Become the best version of themselves.

Adding Richards, or another similar player, would help give Antetokounmpo and Adebayo rest. Adding a 7-footer, or close to it, that can rebound and give energy will change the dynamic for Erik Spoelstra as well. It would give Spoelstra the chance to rest his stars more during the regular season and preserve them in the playoffs.

It would also allow the Heat to use another big body on defense to even give a “break” to Antetokounmpo and Adebayo on the defensive end for stretches. Few people consider the toll it takes on the body to constantly play elite defense. If there was another player that could help out, it would be a world of difference.

For Miami to be the best version of themselves, they need Antetokounmpo and Adebayo healthy. If one of them goes down, then the season outcome could be gloomy. The Heat will rely on their stars, but part of that is having a support system to maximize their talents. That includes giving them proper rest. To get this Miami needs to add frontcourt depth before the season starts.