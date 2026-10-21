The Miami Heat are entering the 2026/27 season with a roster containing many of the same core pieces, but after trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo, there are some major differences in how this team will look.

Adding Antetokounmpo creates a seismic shift in the landscape of the NBA and the Heat hope he provides that impact in Miami.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was doing everything for the Heat in another impressive preseason win.



20 PTS, 15 REB, 9 AST, 3 BLK, 8/10 FG, 72 TS%



I can honestly see him winning MVP. pic.twitter.com/UmptYDSYSV — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) October 15, 2026

Points-Giannis Antetokounmpo

Oct 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) dunks against New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen (22) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami brought Antetokounmpo here to play like an MVP, and he is the only guy with the potential to lead the Miami Heat in points. On numerous occasions he has been north of 30 points per game in a single season, and with the pace the Miami Heat ae destined to play at, it's likely Antetokounmpo gets close to that number again. The big question is who the second and third leading scorers end up being in Miami.

Rebounds-Giannis Antetokounmpo

Oct 14, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) grabs a rebound as center Nick Richards (8) follows on the play during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is another category where Antetokounmpo will lead the Heat, and it's simply because he will anchor the Miami Heat's paint. With Bam Adebayo's ability to defend on the perimeter (Antetokounmpo's too) Giannis will walk into more rebounds than normal and will likely average a double-double yet again. His size and athletic ability give him the natural rebounding advantage, and I anticipate him to beat out his new front court teammate Bam Adebayo.

Assists- Davion Mitchell

Oct 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) and guard Davion Mitchell (2) high-five against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I fully anticipate a leap from Davion Mitchell, and I pondered going with Giannis Antetokounmpo for a clean sweep of the three main categories, as the drive and kicks will be a prominent part of his game. But Mitchell's offseason work, and the abilities he has shown so far as a member of the Miami Heat, make me optimistic. Mitchell averaged 6+ assists last year and is a very savvy basketball player. With the Heat's new offensive weapons, Mitchell should thrive as a playmaker, and I anticipate the assist leaderboard to come down to Mitchell and Antetokounmpo.

Steals-Davion Mitchell

Jan 10, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) steals the ball from Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mitchell is called "Off-Night" for a reason, and he will lead this deadly Heat defense in steals. Multiple opportunities will arise for Mitchell on the defensive end with all the talent on the Heat's defense. Playing alongside Andrew Wiggins and Adebayo last year, proved great for Mitchell, now add Antetokounmpo to the mix, and there is no telling how good Miami's defense can be.

While Antetokounmpo will likely lead the Miami Heat in many statistical categories, analytical categories, and sales categories, the rest of the Miami Heat roster is just as important to their success.

With Giannis, Miami has elevated their status to Championship contenders, but it takes a lot more than just one player leading in the stat sheet to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy.