The Likely Miami Heat Team Leader in These Key Categories
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The Miami Heat are entering the 2026/27 season with a roster containing many of the same core pieces, but after trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo, there are some major differences in how this team will look.
Adding Antetokounmpo creates a seismic shift in the landscape of the NBA and the Heat hope he provides that impact in Miami.
Points-Giannis Antetokounmpo
Miami brought Antetokounmpo here to play like an MVP, and he is the only guy with the potential to lead the Miami Heat in points. On numerous occasions he has been north of 30 points per game in a single season, and with the pace the Miami Heat ae destined to play at, it's likely Antetokounmpo gets close to that number again. The big question is who the second and third leading scorers end up being in Miami.
Rebounds-Giannis Antetokounmpo
This is another category where Antetokounmpo will lead the Heat, and it's simply because he will anchor the Miami Heat's paint. With Bam Adebayo's ability to defend on the perimeter (Antetokounmpo's too) Giannis will walk into more rebounds than normal and will likely average a double-double yet again. His size and athletic ability give him the natural rebounding advantage, and I anticipate him to beat out his new front court teammate Bam Adebayo.
Assists- Davion Mitchell
I fully anticipate a leap from Davion Mitchell, and I pondered going with Giannis Antetokounmpo for a clean sweep of the three main categories, as the drive and kicks will be a prominent part of his game. But Mitchell's offseason work, and the abilities he has shown so far as a member of the Miami Heat, make me optimistic. Mitchell averaged 6+ assists last year and is a very savvy basketball player. With the Heat's new offensive weapons, Mitchell should thrive as a playmaker, and I anticipate the assist leaderboard to come down to Mitchell and Antetokounmpo.
Steals-Davion Mitchell
Mitchell is called "Off-Night" for a reason, and he will lead this deadly Heat defense in steals. Multiple opportunities will arise for Mitchell on the defensive end with all the talent on the Heat's defense. Playing alongside Andrew Wiggins and Adebayo last year, proved great for Mitchell, now add Antetokounmpo to the mix, and there is no telling how good Miami's defense can be.
While Antetokounmpo will likely lead the Miami Heat in many statistical categories, analytical categories, and sales categories, the rest of the Miami Heat roster is just as important to their success.
With Giannis, Miami has elevated their status to Championship contenders, but it takes a lot more than just one player leading in the stat sheet to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
Austin also writes for the Five Reasons Sports Network, covering all South Florida sports. As a current athlete, Austin specializes in in-depth analysis, player profiles, combining on-field knowledge with strong storytelling to cover football, basketball, and beyond. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Business Management at Webber International University. Twitter: @austindobbins13