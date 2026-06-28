The Miami Heat are in full roster building mode as we approach free agency, and every option is on the table, especially after trading for Giannis Antetoukounmpo. Players likely will want to come to South Beach, but becuase of the NBA's harsh Collective Bargaining agreement, building out a team has become increasingly difficult.

After talking about Miami's interest in Anfernee Simons, we look towards a new guard who may find his way out of town. And that guard is Zach LaVine.

Zach LaVine could be a name to keep an eye on for Miami:



- Sacramento remains a near 2nd apron team and could waive and stretch LaVine to massively reduce their cap sheets without giving up any assets in a trade.



- In 2024, LaVine listed Miami atop his 5 preferred destinations… pic.twitter.com/AIKzzAJaJk — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) June 27, 2026

Who is Zach LaVine as a Player?

Zach LaVine is an extremely athletic, highly-efficient scorer. LaVine has shot as high a s 44% from three in recent seasons on 7 attempts, has averaged as high as 27 points, and has succeeded both on and off the ball. Playing with Bam and Giannis would enable LaVine to succeed as an off the ball player, a role he has thrived in the past few seasons.

As good as LaVine is from beyond the arc, he is just as explosive as a finisher. LaVine's insane abilities have been put on display in not only the dunk contest, but in games, even as he turns 31 years old.

Zach LaVine — EXPLOSIVE Downhill BUCKETS 😤🔥 2025-26 Season HIGHLIGHTS 🎬 pic.twitter.com/TfZ5Zhseet — Not Locked On Fantasy Basketball (@MaarkyBoy) June 10, 2026

LaVine's ability to score at all three-levels makes him an intriguing fit on a Miami Heat team cluttered by Bam and Giannis in the middle.

Why Would He Take Less Money?

LaVine has a few reasons he could take less money to join the Miami Heat, one of which being a location that he has desired in the past. After that, it's playing on a team with a Championship pedigree. Pairing with Bam and Giannis would be huge for LaVine and enable him to compete for titles, not just shine on a poor team. And the last reason is because he is coming off of an injury, a contract for LaVine on the open market would likely take into account his injury history.

While many believe Rich Paul's recent comments could have been about LeBron, they fit the description of his other client, Zach LaVine.

Rich Paul on the Heats future roster moves 👀



“The word shooting is very misleading… in the playoffs you need a guy that has the skill set of shooting, with also the skill set of playmaking. You gotta have guys who can put the ball on the floor… If you’re them, you want a $30M… pic.twitter.com/TsTMWXiiAy — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) June 26, 2026

I like the idea of Zach LaVine (if you can make the money work). A motivated LaVine playing in a place hehas always wanted to be, one that will finally give him the chance to compete for a Championship, it makes plenty of sense. On the ball, off the ball, from beyond the arc, driving to the rim, LaVine can do it all, and maybe he will too bring his talents to South Beach.