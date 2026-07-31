Zach LaVine Could Be the Miami Heat's Next Big Addition

The Miami Heat still have at least two roster spots to fill before NBA training camp begins in September. They have not made a significant move yet, despite several notable veteran free agents still available. That makes me think: are the Heat waiting to see what happens with Sacramento Kings' Zach LaVine?

LaVine's future with the Sacramento Kings remains uncertain entering next season. The Kings can buy him out, trade him, or even waive and stretch his contract. Zach LaVine was not promised a role with the Kings and could be bought out before the season starts, and that was from James Ham, the host of Locked On Kings.

Zach LaVine was NOT promised a role with the Kings and could be bought out before the season starts, per @James_HamNBA



“They've been honest with [Zach LaVine] & said; Look, all bets are off if you opt in...We as a franchise have to make a business decision w/ regards to you—&… pic.twitter.com/dlWGZ5KzfR — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) July 30, 2026

LaVine Fits Miami's Biggest Need

The Heat acquired the best player available this offseason and that was Giannis Antetokounmpo, but they still need to add another player who can consistently create offense and score at all three levels. LaVine remains one of the league's better offensive guards that could potentially be available, and would immediately fill that role.

Last season with the Kings, LaVine averaged 19.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 39 percent from three-point range. His combination of athleticism, shot creation, and perimeter shooting is exactly what Miami's offense could use.

A Better Fit Than Other Available Veterans

The Heat have also been linked to several veteran free agents, including DeMar DeRozan and Bradley Beal. Both are solid options for the Heat, but LaVine is the youngest option and offers the most complete package.

DeRozan remains an elite mid-range scorer, but he doesn't provide the same level of three-point shooting or athleticism. Beal has battled injuries over the past several seasons and has not looked like the All-Star player he once was.

LaVine can still attack the rim and knock down shots from three, and that is exactly what Miami needs. The Heat need another three-point shooter next to Bam and Giannis, and LaVine shot 39% last year.

The Heat Can Afford to Be Patient

The Heat do not have to rush to fill their final roster spots. The Heat are patiently waiting for something we might not know of. If there is even a small chance that LaVine becomes available, the Heat’s patience could pay off big time.

If LaVine becomes available, Miami would likely offer him the best opportunity to compete for a championship while allowing him to rebuild his value before hitting free agency again next summer.

Final Thoughts

If the Heat can add another proven scorer like Zach LaVine or even DeRozan, they would be in really great shape. If LaVine gets bought out or waived, the Heat will be ready for the opportunity. The Miami Heat have already won the offseason in my eyes, but this would put them over the top. LaVine would be the perfect fit next to Adebayo, Giannis, and Wiggins.

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