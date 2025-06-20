OPINION: Miami Heat Should Not Hesitate To Deal Young Star For Kevin Durant
While the Miami Heat are engaged in negotiations to acquire Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, there are other teams involved as well. The Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Toronto Raptors are reportedly also interested. However, the Heat have a trade asset that Phoenix could be heavily interested in compared to the opposing teams.
Kel'el Ware, a 2024 first-round pick, was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team. Ware, 21, spent most of the season coming off the bench before the team experimented playing him and All-Star Bam Adebayo on the floor together during the latter half.
However, even though Ware seems like a bright part of Miami's future, he should be included in a Durant trade offer if he is viewed as the piece that can cross the finish line through negotiations.
If Pat Riley truly believes acquiring Durant will elevate the team to a legitimate Eastern Conference contender, then Ware is expendable. While Miami has a few younger players such as Jaime Jaquez Jr, Nikola Jovic and Pelle Larsson, none of their trade values come close to Ware. The Heat also already have starting center Bam Adebayo, under contract for multiple seasons.
A trade package consisting of Ware, recent acquisition Andrew Wiggins and a few future first-round draft picks could entice the Suns.
The Heat are one of those teams in an interesting situation. The front office can either go all in by acquiring a superstar-level player who hasn't showed any signs of slowing down in Durant or can continue to sit in mediocrity in the East.
Ware showed some real potential last season but if the decision arrives to move or keep him, Riley should not hesitate. A trio consisting of All-Stars Tyler Herro, Adebayo and Durant would catapult the Heat to early Eastern Conference favorites this season. The team would also get to keep their other younger players who can be candidates to breakout.