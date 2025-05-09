Pat Riley Says Miami Heat Is Moving On From "Run It Back" Phase
The Miami Heat are moving from their mantra the past few seasons.
There has been little change of the roster since 2020 when they advanced to the NBA Finals. The organization was comfortable with a "Run It Back" mentality. After failing to win a title, the Heat are going in a new direction.
"We're not going to do that," team president Pat Riley said Friday during his postseason press conference. "We're going to try to stay away from that."
It appears the only pieces the Heat are content with keeping are Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. Riley sounded as if he's ready to move forward with them as the cornerstones. That means they will spend the offseason searching for complementary players.
"We probably won't run it back but it doesn't mean, miracles, players are gonna show up," Riley said. "I mean, you have to make deals. You have to look up at the board. You've got to try to do somethng that's going to benefit your team and your key two guys. I think we're probably in as good of a situation as we could've ever been from a draft pick, young player favorable contract situation in a long time."
