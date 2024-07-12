Paul Pierce Takes Some Of The Credit For LeBron James' Success In NBA
Former NBA player Paul Pierce is known for his outlandish takes, especially when they involve the Miami Heat.
He once said he had a better career than Heat legend Dwyane Wade. On Friday, Pierce added yet another claim.
During an appearance on Fox Sports 1's "Undisputed," he took some of the credit for LeBron James' success in the NBA.
According to Pierce, James' ascension began when he led the Miami Heat past the Boston Celtics in the 2012 Eastern Conference playoffs. At the time, Pierce played for the Celtics.
"I truly feel responsible for taking LeBron to that next level," Pierce said. "When he went to Miami, Game 6 in Boston when we had them on the ropes to go back to the Finals. I think that was the game that took LeBron to the next level."
The legendary Game 6 is arguably James' best performance. The Heat trailed 3-2 heading into a road game at Boston. A loss would have likely ended the Big Three era of James, Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami because it meant a second straight year without a title.
James finished with 45 points and 15 rebounds to keep the Heat alive. They won Game 7 in Miami before winning the title against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was James' first of his four NBA championships.
And he can thank Pierce for it, right?
Shandel Richardson is the publisher for Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
