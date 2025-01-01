Pelicans Address Deadly New Orleans Truck Attack Ahead of Miami Heat Game
Pelicans senior vice president Swin Cash addressed the deadly New Orleans truck attack ahead of Wednesday’s road game against the Miami Heat.
Cash posted on X (formerly Twitter) she is “praying deeply for our city.” At least 10 people are dead after a suspect drove a pickup through a Bourbon Street crowd early Wednesday morning.
“Thank you to everyone who reached out with calls and texts—my family & I are safe, but our hearts are heavy,” Cash wrote. “The senseless evil targeting innocent lives is devastating.”
“Please pray for the victims, their loved ones, and the entire NO community,” she added.
ABC News reported New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell called the incident a “terrorist attack.” The FBI is investigating the attack—which left dozens injured—as an act of terror.
Wednesday’s game between the Heat and Pelicans in Miami remains on. It is unknown if the Pelicans will play against the Wizards at home Friday.
Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat -9
VITALS: The Heat and Pelicans meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each team winning on the road. Miami has currently won seven of their last eight against New Orleans. The HEAT are 26-21 all-time versus the Pelicans during the regular season, including 17-7 in home games and 9-14 in road games. The Heat are coming off an emotional victory against the Houston Rockets, where Tyler Herro and Amen Thompson got into a scuffle near the end of the game.
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.