Pelle Larsson Stars Again As Sweden Loses, But Advances

Ethan J. Skolnick

Apr 7, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) dribbles the basketball as Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) defends during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Nikola Jovic isn't the only recent Miami Heat draft pick who has stood out this offseason.

Pelle Larsson, who had a strong summer league in Las Vegas, has led his Sweden out of the Group stage in EuroBasket 2025.

Larsson scored 18 points in a loss to Jonas Valanciunas and Lithuania, but other results allowed Sweden to advance anyway. Next, in the knockout round, Larsson will face the winner between Serbia and Turkey, which means a possible matchup with Jovic, who has been starting for Serbia and has an increased role with Bogdan Bogdanovich sidelined.

Larsson doesn't have any NBA players with him on the Swedish team, so it has relied on him -- much as the Heat's summer league squad did -- to score more than he did during his appearances as a rookie for the Heat last season.

He projects as a rotation player for the Heat this season, but may get some late-game clutch reps if he can continue to draw contact and finish on his drives, as he has shown in EuroBasket -- and can also make open three-point shots. The defensive aggression has been there, and he would seemingly fit comfortably next to Tyler Herro or Norman Powell.

It's been a while (think Josh Richardson in 2015 and Mario Chalmers in 2008) since the Heat have really hit on a second-round selection. These additional games should do nothing but help Larsson's confidence, and the Heat's confidence in him.

Ethan J. Skolnick
