Report: Dallas Mavericks Showed Interest In Jimmy Butler Prior To Deadline
The Dallas Mavericks are one of the more polarizing teams in basketball at the moment.
The NBA and its fanbase continued to be puzzled by the franchise's decision to trade young superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis prior to last month's trade deadline.
However, prior to the blockbuster trade involving Doncic, the Mavericks were reportedly interested in acquiring the Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
"Before the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic in a blockbuster deal to acquire Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round draft pick, the team also expressed interest in Jimmy Butler and Kyle Kuzma, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto reported.
The Mavericks were one of a few teams Butler initially preferred as a destination.
Scotto later added, "PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford briefly came up in trade talks for Butler, but exploratory discussions didn’t go far, league sources told HoopsHype. At the time, Miami sought starting-caliber players on short-term deals who could help the Heat compete this season while giving them financial flexibility for the future as part of a trade package for the disgruntled Butler.”
Butler requested a contract extension last summer. Heat president Pat Riley denied the extension, leading to a falling out between the two. Butler's age made it difficult for Riley and the Heat to commit to more seasons. Butler has a player option this offseason but all signs pointed to him declining that option and entering free agency if not moved prior to the deadline.
Butler would end up being shipped to the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 5 in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and a future protected first-round draft pick.
HEAT STAY PUT IN POWER RANKINGS
The Miami Heat are trying to inch closer to a playoff spot.
The Heat had a solid week with a 2-2 record. They were close to clinching a three-game winning streak on Sunday before losing a heartbreaker in overtime against the New York Knicks.
After the .500 week, the Heat remain in the No. 18 spot in the NBA power rankings.
The team's late-game mishaps, specifically Sunday's loss against the Knicks, were further analyzed by longtime NBA writer John Schuhmann.
"Things are going wrong on both ends of the floor when you blow a double-digit lead in less than 12 minutes, but the offense has been particularly brutal (60 points on 79 possessions, 0.66 per) in those five fourth quarters," Schuhmann wrote. "The Heat have scored a point per possession or less in 12 of their last 17 fourth quarters, with ugly fourth-quarter shooting numbers from most of their rotation (Duncan Robinson is an exception) over that stretch."
This season, the Heat have blown multiple double-digit leads. These collapses have provided an impressive statistic.
"The Heat led the Knicks by as many as 19 points on Sunday and were up 12 with a little more than eight minutes left in regulation, only to see that lead disappear and lose in overtime. They now have five losses in games they’ve led by double-digits in the fourth quarter, with no other team having more than three and eight teams having none."
The Heat are set to play four games this week, with three of those games at home. The week begins with the team hosting the Wizards Monday night. The Heat will then face the No. 1 Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday in Cleveland before finishing the week hosting the Timberwolves and Bulls as part of a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday.
The Heat are 28-31 and stand as the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. With a good amount of home matchups this week, the team looks to take advantage and fight for a spot in the playoffs.
CAN JAQUEZ GET BACK ON TRACK?
Jaime Jaquez Jr. is experiencing what many would call a "sophomore slump".
The 2023 first-round pick made an immediate impact during his rookie season, paving his way to being named as a member of the 2024 NBA All-Rookie First Team. He also helped lead the Heat to the playoffs behind his 49 percent shooting from the field.
This season, Jaquez is seeing a decrease in efficiency. He is averaging nine points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 44 percent from the field and 30 percent from three-point range.
Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report believes the young forward will get back on track as the Heat fight for a playoff spot.
"Jaquez finished fourth in Rookie of the Year and ninth in Sixth Man voting last season, but he’s seen his role and production shrink dramatically as a sophomore," Hughes wrote. "No longer a starter and struggling mightily to score from the perimeter, the rugged forward has actually made gains elsewhere: His assist, rebound and steal rates are all well ahead of where they were a year ago."
Jaquez could see an increase in playing time following the injury to Nikola Jovic. Last week, Jovic fractured the second metacarpal of his right hand. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks prior to the end of the regular season.
Hughes later added, "For Jaquez, everything comes down to his scoring efficiency. In good news on that front, he hit 41.4 percent of his threes in January and has canned at least 75 percent of his foul shots in every month since November."
Jaquez has been an impressive player throughout his short tenure with the Miami Heat. If the Heat want to make a strong playoff push this season, he will need to be more efficient on the scoring end.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
