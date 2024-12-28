Report: Jimmy Butler's Illness Is Real, Not Sabbatical From Team
The Jimmy Butler situation is growing more uncertain every day.
After Butler reportedly asked out of Miami earlier this week, Heat team president Pat Riley denied they are trying to part ways.
It led many Heat fans to question what is happening behind the scenes. Then it was announced Butler would miss the next two games as he deals with an illness. It fueled even more speculation amid the consistent trade rumors the past month.
On X, the Five Reasons Sports Network provided more clarity on Butler's situation.
The report says Butler's illness is real and not a result of a potential holdout with the organization. He is expected to return Jan. 1.
In the past, Butler never shied from being outspoken. In 2018, Butler had an infamous outburst during a practice with the Minnesota Timberwolves He called out former young teammates Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns. He also addressed his issues with the front office.
He was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers a month later. Given Butler's outgoing personality, he would speak his mind publicly if he had major issues with the Heat.
Another report from Five Reasons Sports also states Butler never officially requested a trade from the organization and likewise no other teams have made offers to the Heat.
During a season full of questions for the Heat, Butler's trade situation is causing speculation throughout the NBA.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
