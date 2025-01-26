Report: Miami Heat 'Interested' In Acquiring Bruce Brown
The Miami Heat trade rumors don’t seem to be slowing down as we get closer to the trade deadline.
The Heat are reportedly interested in acquiring Toronto Raptors guard Bruce Brown according to Jake Fischer.
“The Toronto Raptors have convinced numerous front offices that they are motivated to help facilitate transactions before the trade buzzer sounds,” Fischer reported.
He continued, “Such efforts would almost certainly start with Bruce Brown, whose $23 million expiring salary could be a key ingredient in triangulating a multi-team [Jimmy] Butler deal. Brown is a former Miami Hurricanes star who the Heat, according to league sources, have indeed registered interest in acquiring.”
Do the Toronto Raptors want Jimmy Butler? Probably not. Young stars Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes are headlining a rebuild for the team. Trading away their young pieces or acquiring Butler could damage the rebuilding mindset the Raptors front office shares.
However, reports state the Raptors are looking to serve as a facilitator in a Butler deal. A few of Raptors veterans are on expiring contracts. With their 12-32 record, it makes sense for the team to sell some of their players at the deadline.
Brown won a championship with the Denver Nuggets in 2023 before signing with the Indiana Pacers that offseason. He was traded last deadline to the Raptors, where he seems to be on the trade block again.
This season, Brown is averaging 8.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 47 percent from the field. He will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
The trade deadline is Feb. 6.
SUNS REMOVE DUNN FROM BUTLER TRADE DISCUSSIONS
The Phoenix Suns are the betting frontrunner to land Jimmy Butler.
For a trade to work between the two teams, Suns guard Bradley Beal would most likely have to be involved. However, over the last few weeks, Beal has been demoted to a role off the bench. A trade revolving around Beal for Butler would presumably need some more additions from the Suns side.
One player that reportedly won't be involved in trade discussions is rookie Ryan Dunn.
The Suns roster is aging. Kevin Durant turns 37 before the start of next season. Devin Booker will be 29 at the start of next season. Adding the 36-year-old Butler won't make the team any younger either. Dunn is one of the youngest players on the roster. He is viewed as a strong piece of their rotation for years to come.
Dunn has impressed this season. He is averaging 7.5 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 45 percent from the field. A late first-round pick out of Virginia, Dunn has seen an expanded role amid the declining play from Beal.
The Suns started the season off strong with an 8-2 record through their first 10 games. Now, the team sits with a 22-21 record, which is good for the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference. The Suns hope acquiring Butler, paired with their two All-Stars, could put the team in a strong spot to contend this season.
As it stands right now, the Heat are loaded with young forward talent. Jaime Jaquez and Nikola Jovic have shown flashes throughout their young careers. A trade involving Butler could be similar to the James Harden deal last season, where the team acquires multiple expiring contracts. A trade of that nature could open up many different directions for the Heat this offseason.
REPORT: MORE TEAMS LOOK TO GET INVOLVED IN BUTLER DEAL
Many teams are looking to get involved in the Jimmy Butler sweepstakes.
With Butler's expensive salary, a trade involving facilitators could help. These facilitators are teams that can afford to jump in as a third or fourth team in a potential deal to help make financial constraints work.
Yahoo! Sports reported multiple teams at the bottom of the Eastern Conference are looking to be facilitators in a potential deal.
"There have been whispers of the Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors getting involved as well, but it seems the momentum is geared toward this getting done soon, perhaps in the next few days," Yahoo! Sports' Vince Goodwill wrote. "Detroit and Charlotte could operate as facilitators for a large deal, too, sources told Yahoo Sports."
These teams are not on Butler's radar but have the cap space to include some of their own players to work with salary constraints.
Butler has one preferred destination: the Phoenix Suns. To land Butler, the Suns would have to part ways with Bradley Beal. Beal has a no-trade clause but could waive it to join Miami. In recent weeks, he has taken a role off the bench in Phoenix.
Butler is currently making $48.8 million while Beal is making $50.2 million which means in most cases a 1-for-1 swap could work. However, both teams fall under the category of tax apron teams. The Heat would not be able to acquire Beal's contract straight up for Butler as Beal is making more money. That's where the facilitators can enter the fold.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
