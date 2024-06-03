Report: Miami Heat Legend Alonzo Mourning Had Prostate Removed After Cancer Detected
Former Miami Heat All-Star Alonzo Mourning reportedly underwent prostate surgery after cancer was discovered.
On Monday, Mourning told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the procedure was done in mid-March and left him cancer-free. Mourning said the experience has led to educating others on the severity of the disease.
"What scares me about this disease is that there are so many men walking around feeling great and have that cancer in them and they don't know it," Mourning told ESPN. "The only way to find out is to get their blood tested and get their PSA checked. There are 3.3 million men living in the U.S. with prostate cancer, and many don't even know it. I was one of those guys."
JIMMY BUTLER REMAINS ON SIXERS RADAR
A reunion between Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler and the Philadelphia 76ers is looming as the organization reportedly desires a maximum-salary player.
The Heat should tread carefully about moving Butler because contract disagreements could result in a trade request. He is eligible for a two-year, $113 million max extension this summer. Butler, 34, is reportedly in the pool of superstars the Sixers have their eyes on, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey.
"The Sixers want a maximum-salary player via free agency or a trade from a pool that includes Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, and New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram," Pompey reported.
