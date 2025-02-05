Inside The Heat

Report: Miami Heat Make First Move Toward Attempting To Acquire Kevin Durant

The Phoenix Suns are looking to move Kevin Durant and the Miami Heat are highly interested in the former MVP.

Justice Sandle

Jan 29, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) moves to the basket past Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and guard Tyler Herro (14) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat have interest in the former NBA MVP Kevin Durant.

According to Five Reasons Sports, the Heat have inquired about Durant.

The latest report comes after ESPN's Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst have noted that the Golden State Warriors are out of the equation, and the only possible destination now, if a trade is made for the 15x All-Star, is Miami.

Heat forward Jimmy Butler has made his intentions clear that he wants to be in Phoenix and a swap between the two players (with some other assets) seems like the only viable option left. Then again, both teams could settle for what they have and wait until the offseason to ship each player off.

At 36 years old, Durant is still playing some of his strongest basketball. He is averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting 52.4 percent from the field this season. He is an all-time great scorer and has proven to be a valuable asset to any contending team.

The Heat hold the No. 7 seed in the East with a 24-24 record. The addition of Durant would instantly put the team led by Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo at the top of the east as title contenders. The Olympic connection between Adebayo and coach Erik Spoelstra also makes Miami an interesting destination for Durant.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and a contributor to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

