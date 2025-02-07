Report: Pat Riley Reduced To Tears Prior To Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat Exit
The season-long Jimmy Butler trade saga concluded this week after he was traded to the Golden State Warriors.
Butler requested a trade after months of dispute between him and the Miami Heat front office. Last summer, Butler requested an extension from the organization he helped lead to two Eastern Conference titles.
Heat president Pat Riley denied a contract extension, leading to a falling out between the two. Butler's age made it difficult for Riley and the Heat to commit to more seasons. Butler has a player option this summer but all signs pointed to him declining that option and entering free agency.
However, shortly before Butler's exit from the team, Riley reportedly pleaded with Butler according to The Athletic.
"According to multiple league sources with knowledge of the meeting, tears welled in Riley’s eyes as he attempted to connect with Butler on a human level," The Athletic reported. "Both men had lost their fathers, and Riley’s famed toughness faded in the moment as he thought about Butler mourning his father’s death last season. But Riley’s vulnerability did not land with Butler. The player viewed Riley’s behavior as 'unhinged,' a league source close to Butler said."
"Butler left the meeting more convinced than ever that he needed a new basketball home," the report added.
Butler joined the Heat in 2019 through a sign-and-trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. Throughout his tenure, Butler made two All-Star appearances, one All-NBA Second Team and two All-NBA Third Team appearances. Even though his final season ended on a sour note, he should be remembered as one of the Heat's all-time greats.
BOB MYERS TO MIAMI HEAT?
After the blockbuster trade Wednesday night, many in league circles are expecting Miami Heat team president Pat Riley to retire soon.
Riley, 79, has served in his role since 2008 after leading the team to a title in 2006 as coach. As an executive, he has two rings under his belt. He also won Executive of the Year in 2011. Riley was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2008.
Who would succeed Riley? Former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins shared his idea on Thursday's edition of Run It Back.
Cousins believes former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers would be the best fit for the job. As the Warriors GM from 2012 to 2023, Myers helped shape the team that would break records throughout the 2010s. Under his reign, the Warriors won four titles. He also won Executive of the Year in 2015 and 2017.
Myers and Golden State agreed to part ways in May 2023. Since then, Myers has appeared on multiple ESPN programs as an analyst. In January 2024, he was also hired as an advisor for 76ers owner Josh Harris to help his NFL franchise, the Washington Commanders.
Myers has probably had many opportunities to rejoin the NBA as a general manager over the last year-and-a-half. However, he may be waiting for the perfect opportunity.
The Miami Heat have built a winning culture. If Myers wants to get back in the game, the Heat could be the perfect landing spot.
MIAMI HEAT TRADE JIMMY BUTLER TO GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
After weeks of nonstop speculation, the Heat are set to trade Butler before Thursday’s deadline. He is expected to land with the Golden State Warriors according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The Heat receive Andrew Wiggins, PJ Tucker, Kyle Anderson and a protected first-round pick in a projected five-team deal.
The six-time All-Star requested a trade Jan. 2 amid a lingering feud with Heat president Pat Riley.
Miami suspended Butler three times for misconduct in January, including missing a team flight and walking out of practice. He has been away from the team since.
Butler will now team with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, a pair of future NBA Hall of Famers.
During his six-year tenure with the Heat, Butler led them to the NBA Finals twice. In 2020, his first season, the Heat lost to LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers. In 2023, they fell to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
Despite the problems, he had one of the most successful tenures of any Heat players. Some have placed him among the likes of Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal. The only thing missing was that elusive title, which Butler failed to accomplish.
While his exit wasn't pretty, Butler will have a lasting legacy in Miami.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
