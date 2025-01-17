Report: Toronto Raptors Look To Enter Jimmy Butler Sweepstakes
Jimmy Butler's expected return to the court comes amid numerous trade rumors.
Butler is set to play Friday following his recent seven-game suspension. While many teams want to acquire Butler, he has reportedly been intent on joining only a handful of organizations, the most notable being the Phoenix Suns.
However, the Toronto Star reported the Raptors look to involve themselves in the Butler trade saga.
"It’s not that they want Butler: His skill set, age, $52-million (U.S.) player option for next season, and longer-term financial desires make him about ill-suited to join this roster," Toronto Star's Doug Smith reported.
"But general manager Bobby Webster and president Masai Ujiri are trying to be facilitators — and benefactors — in what ultimately happens with Butler, the disgruntled Heat wing who has asked for a trade," Smith added.
The Raptors sit near the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 10-31 record. Acquiring Butler doesn't make too much sense for an organization that is in the midst of a rebuild with young players such as R.J. Barrett, Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley leading the team.
The Raptors do have a history of acquiring stars for one-and-done seasons, most notably trading for Kawhi Leonard prior to the 2018-19 season. The Raptors won the Finals that season before Leonard teamed up with Paul George on the Los Angeles Clippers.
It is interesting that Webster and Ujiri want to land Butler during the ongoing rebuild. However, it seems the Raptors are an unlikely destination for the disgruntled star.
REPORT: BUTLER HAS NOT RULED OUT BUCKS AS TRADE DESTINATION
Every day, it seems more teams are being eliminated from the Jimmy Butler sweepstakes.
Earlier reports stated the Milwaukee Bucks were told to "back off" Butler. He hopes to get a contract extension this summer but the Bucks are tied long-term to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
However, The Athletic reported the Bucks may be back on the list of Butler's potential destinations.
"And while it remains unclear which teams are truly willing to get into the Butler business, two league sources insisted that the Milwaukee Bucks have not, contrary to reports, been told by Butler’s camp that he doesn’t want to play there," The Athletic's Sam Amick wrote Wednesday.
Although Butler has not reportedly ruled out Milwaukee, it seems unlikely he joins the Bucks. Antetokounmpo and Lillard's salaries are both over $48 million. With that amount of money on the books, it will be difficult for Butler to get his desired money with the Bucks.
Butler's reported preferred destination remains the Phoenix Suns. He hopes to join All-Stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker as the Suns attempt emerging as legitimate Western Conference contenders.
One other team reportedly crossed off Butler's list of destinations is the Memphis Grizzlies.
Butler's trade request comes after an offseason where he was denied a contract extension by the Heat. Butler is looking for a long-term extension but at his age, the team felt it was risky to extend him beyond his contract.
The trade deadline is Feb. 6.
ADEBAYO RESPONDS TO BUTLER STANDOFF
Jimmy Butler's seven-game suspension ends this week.
Over the course of his suspension, Butler's trade request has been the talk of the NBA. Recent reports stated the Miami Heat are considering converting his suspension to a more expensive penalty.
Meanwhile, Heat center Bam Adebayo is helping lead the team to a 20-18 record. Adebayo spoke to Andscape regarding Butler's standoff with the organization.
“You understand that his business at the end of the day, and I’ll leave it at that,” Adebayo said. “J.B. [Butler] is one of my guys. So, for me, we give him space and we let him and management handle it, get involved in that. We worry about getting these wins because at the end of the day, whatever happens with him and the management, somebody still got to play these games."
Adebayo is the longest tenured member of the Heat. He has taken on a veteran leadership role amid the Butler trade situation. Even with the distractions that Butler's trade request have caused, Adebayo and the Miami Heat are vying for a playoff spot.
“You still got to go out there and win. That’s the best thing for us to get our mind off of that situation. Go out here and get some wins.”
The Heat are 3-3 since Butler's suspension began. Butler is eligible to play Friday. He is expected to return to the court even if he is not moved prior.
