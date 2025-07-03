Rookie Kasparas Jakucionis Gives Miami Heat Fans A Flash Of Potential
Miami Heat rookie Kasparas Jakucionis is getting his first real taste of NBA on-court action.
Jakucionis was putting in work during his first practice with the Heat. The team is preparing for the 2025 California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League, both taking place this month.
The rookie displayed strong playmaking skills and brought noticeable energy on the defensive end. Jakucionis even threw a lob to center Kel’el Ware.
"I feel great. Excited to start the journey, start all this process," Jakucionis said. "I'm just happy to be here. Trying to do the right things and learn the system and how it's played and do the best I can."
The 20th selection in this year’s draft was widely regarded as the best pick-and-roll player available. Many believe Jakucionis slipped further than expected, ultimately landing the 6-foot-6 guard in an ideal situation in Miami.
He averaged 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while shooting 44 percent from the field during his freshman season at Illinois.
Jakucionis now looks to prove his value during this year’s Summer League. Other notable players on the Heat’s roster include San Francisco guard Marcus Williams, Michigan center Vladislav Goldin, Memphis forward Dain Dainja, Temple/Howard forward Steve Settle, and Arizona guard Pelle Larson.
"I love it here and am just trying to compete as hard as I can," he continued.
