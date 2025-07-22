Inside The Heat

Should Damian Lillard Have Followed LeBron James' Path To NBA Titles?

Shandel Richardson

Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) looks on in the first quarter during game four against the Indiana Pacers of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Lillard left the game early in the in the first quarter with an injury. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) looks on in the first quarter during game four against the Indiana Pacers of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Lillard left the game early in the in the first quarter with an injury. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

The chances of NBA superstar Damian Lillard winning a title before his career ends are slim. After trying to win a ring with the Milwaukee Bucks, he recently returned to play for the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard failed to reach the NBA Finals in two seasons with the Bucks.

It caused social media influencer Sean Amos to suggest Lillard was too loyal to the Trail Blazers, who drafted him in 2012. Lillard stayed in Portland for 11 seasons before deciding to make a change before the start of 2023-24 season.

It’s ok to be competitive and want to play against the best, but make sure the organization feels the same way. I still...

Posted by Scorer's Society on Monday, July 21, 2025

Amos makes the point of Lillard should have left Portland years before to win a championship. The closest the Trail Blazers came was when they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 Western Conference finals.

Amos felt that was the perfect time for Lillard to make an exit like LeBron James did after his seventh season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. After falling to the Boston Celtics, James left Cleveland to join Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade with the Miami Heat. While the move was widely criticized because James teamed with two of the league's top 10 players, it led to his first title.

James won two championships in four straight appearances in the NBA Finals from 2010-14. It put him among the league's greats. Lillard would probably be in similar discussions if he had a title.

MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS

Heat's Kasparas Jakučionis Gets Low Grade After Disappointing Summer League

Miami Heat Offload Terry Rozier For Two-Time All-Star In New Trade Proposal

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here