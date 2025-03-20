Should Miami Heat Pay Tyler Herro Max Extension?
The Miami Heat have desperately struggled to win games in the post-Jimmy Buter era.
This eight-game losing streak is the longest in Erik Spoelstra’s career. Tyler Herro, who has taken over as the primary offense option, is one of the remaining stars for the Heat after the Golden State Warriors traded for Butler.
Despite earning his first All-Star berth and having career-bests for several categories, Herro has noticeably regressed in his shooting efficiency since being announced as an All-Star. Through 19 games after his selection, Herro has averaged 22.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.6 assists on 42.5 percent shooting and 28.2 percent from three-point range.
During the Heat’s losing streak, Herro has shot 27.1 percent from three-point range. Exhaustion could be a reason for his regression because he has never been responsible for the bulk of the Heat’s scoring until this season.
These inconsistencies are causes for concern because Herro is eligible for a three-year $150 million contract extension on Oct. 1. If the Heat would wait until 2026, he would be eligible for a four-year $207 million extension. It’s difficult to imagine paying him this much until he proves he can play at an elite level for an entire season.
Andrew Wiggins In Company With LeBron James After Quick Start With Miami Heat
As the Miami Heat’s losing streak and constant struggles continue, there aren’t many things besides production from a few players fans can cheer.
One of those players is Andrew Wiggins. Since being the central piece in the Jimmy Butler trade on Feb. 5, Wiggins has been one of the best players for the Heat.
Wiggins is averaging 18.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 42.2 percent shooting and 30.9 percent from three-point range.
His steady production has allowed him to set an impressive milestone. Besides LeBron James in 2010, no other Heat player has more points in their first 10 games than Wiggins. His ability to score in the mid-range and attack the basket has allowed for plenty of scoring opportunities he’s taken advantage of. Alongside Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, Wiggins has been the third offensive option most nights. This has caused less defensive attention to go his way.
Unfortunately, most of his best nights have resulted in losses. The Heat are 2-9 in the eleven games he’s been available. He has already missed six games due to injury. One of the front office's complaints about Butler was his inability to play enough regular-season games. Hopefully, Wiggins won’t follow the same trend.
NBA INSIDER SAYS JIMMY BUTLER HAS FOUND “JOY” WITH GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Before requesting a trade from the Miami Heat after six seasons, Jimmy Butler said he lost his joy of playing basketball with them.
He's now playing for the Golden State Warriors, where he completely transformed the team. The Warriors were struggling to get out of the Play-In Tournament.
The Warriors have gone 14-1 since the trade. Butler is averaging 16.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.9 assists on 44.2 percent shooting and 22.2 percent from three-point range.
During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania explained how connected the Warriors have been since Butler arrived.
“I think you’re seeing how that looks on the floor,” Charania said. “You’re seeing these guys smiling, you’re seeing them laughing, and you’re seeing them really come together as a group, and it’s translated on the court. What word did Jimmy Butler use when he was trying to get out of Miami? He used the word ‘joy.’ I think his joy is back now in Golden State.”
