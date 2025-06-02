Should The Miami Heat Consider Going After Zion Williamson?
The NBA offseason begins in early July, with many of the teams ready to get moving about improving. The New Orleans Pelicans, who once seemed poised to compete with a tantalizing young core in place, finished the season 21-61 before their draft pick dropped from a projected No. 4 pick to the No. 7 pick.
In his latest mock draft for Yahoo Sports, Kevin O'Connor threw in an eye-catching piece of information regarding the Pelicans.
“There are no untouchables in New Orleans. League sources say the Pelicans are gauging the market for everyone on their roster," O'Connor said. "They very well could end up keeping their core pieces, namely Zion Williamson, but it appears the Pelicans are looking into taking different paths this summer depending on what opportunities become available.”
If the Pelicans decide to reset, they could get a potentially exorbitant return on the talented young star. Williamson is signed through 2028, making around $42 million annually.
The Miami Heat, who just traded their aging star player this past season, could use a 24 year-old star talent to build around stars Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.
Although Williamson has been the centerpiece of the Pelicans' core since drafting him No. 1 in 2019, they have new management in town. Throughout Williamson's tenure in New Orleans, vice president of basketball operations David Griffin was one of the key decision-makers for the franchise. Last month, he was replaced by former Detroit Pistons executive Joe Dumars.
It should be noted that recently, Williamson was sued for allegations of rape and abuse.
The two-time All-Star averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 30 games this season. He played 70 games the previous season, averaging 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and five assists.
Here's one potential deal that could work should the Heat decide to pursue a trade for Williamson.
Miami Heat receive: Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans receive: Andrew Wiggins, Kel'el Ware, Pelle Larsson, Jaime Jaquez Jr., 2025 first round pick (No. 20), 2031 top-10 protected first round pick
With this move, the Pelicans would receive three intriguing, cost-controlled young players, a solid starter-level player in Wiggins who has just two years remaining on his deal. They also acquire draft picks to add to their cupboard of assets.