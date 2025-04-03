Social Media Reacts To Miami Heat Victory Over Boston Celtics Behind Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat fans were about to throw in the towel after owning the longest active losing streak in the league.
Winning six in a row will change some minds. The Heat added another blowout victory to their recent streak, defeating the Boston Celtics Wednesday night to avoid the season sweep.
We can talk about the performances of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, who combined for 46 points in another star duo showcase.
But rookie guard Pelle Larsson caught the fans' attention after his 16-point performance on 4-of-9 shooting from the field. Larsson is averaging 15 points, 5.7 rebounds, and two steals over the last three games.
Veteran Kyle Anderson also had a season-high 19 points, giving the Heat seven double-digit scorers on the evening. Alec Burks, Haywood Highsmith, and Davion Mitchell combined for 33 points on 56.5 percent shooting.
The Celtics were without a few starters, but Heat fans were just grateful to continue their win streak. With this victory, some fans have newfound hope for the season and greater postseason expectations.
The Heat play the Memphis Grizzlies (44-32) Thursday night. They are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference, one game behind the Atlanta Hawks. They own the longest active winning streak in the league behind the Oklahoma City Thunder.
