Steve Carell's Comical LeBron James-Miami Heat Recreation Resurfaces
LeBron James' decision to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2010 to join the Miami Heat remains one of the most shocking and iconic moments in NBA history.
So, of course, popular culture was sure to absorb such a massive move for humor. "The Office" star Steve Carrel parodied this moment at the 2010 ESPY Awards, which ESPN Throwback recently reposted.
James' tenure with Miami is considered the greatest stretch of his illustrious career. Even with his achievements and personal legend with the Cavaliers, James' consistent championship pedigree with the Heat makes it his most memorable stint. He won two championships on four consecutive Finals appearances, winning two Finals and regular-season MVPs along the way. James finally had a true opportunity to compete after years with underwhelming teams in Cleveland.
Still, some knock James' accomplishments in Miami due to his star teammates Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. He's credited with forming the first "superteam" in league history, which many believe was a cop out instead of developing with his original team.
But above all, the numbers and accolades speak for themselves. James' move to Miami catapulted his already-exceptional career to GOAT conversations and legendary status.
DAVION MITCHELL GETS HIGH ACCLAIM FROM NBA LEGEND
Kevin Durant isn't one to mince words, nor award empty compliments, whether it's on social media or simply talking about basketball.
Recently, the former Thunder and Warriors and Nets and Suns and now-Rockets forward -- as well as forever-Heat trade target -- spoke on LeBron James' podcast Minding the Game about the need for size in the backcourt in the modern NBA.
"I've been thinking, I don't know if the 6-2 and under guard is at a premium (any) more as a starter," Durant told James and Steve Nash. "Maybe as a backup...."
James then signaled to Nash that they had just spoken of this, to which Nash agreed.
"You can't get picked on on defense, that's the thing," Durant continued. "Because we're playing such the 'pick on' game that they literally, if you can't guard, they will bring you up every play. Yeah. And if you're 6-foot, 6-1, and you're not a bulldog like Davion Mitchell, Jrue Holiday on the defensive side... and you're not a flat-out offensive savant like Kyrie (Irving), I just can't see it."
