Terry Rozier And Bam Adebayo Connection For Miami Heat Is Now A Thing
The Miami Heat’s new five-out offense has led to many flashes of their potential.
Several of them throughout the preseason consist of the connection between guard Terry Rozier and center Bam Adebayo.
Many fans get distracted by Rozier’s scoring ability and forget he is also an underrated playmaker. This has been displayed this preseason, as he has found Adebayo on several highlight reel alley-oop dunks. In the Heat’s victory against the San Antonio Spurs, Rozier found him twice for successful lobs at the rim. Before coming to Miami, Rozier played for the Charlotte Hornets alongside Miles Bridges. Despite several apparent differences in their playstyles, Bridges is just as athletic as Adebayo and also received many lob attempts from Rozier.
Another example of their connection is Rozier is also capable of getting stops on the defensive end, which allows the Heat to get out in transition for more fast-break opportunities. Prior to Rozier, Adebayo did not many teammates who were willing or able to set him up for easier scoring opportunities.
Perhaps the other main reason they work so well together is they’re now both three-level scorers. Adebayo averaging a career-high in attempts and percentage from three-point range has allowed him or Rozier to drive to the basket and swing the ball out to each other along the perimeter for several wide-open attempts.
Their growth should be fun to watch.
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11. Follow our coverage on Facebook.