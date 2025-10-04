The Dragon is now a mentor for the Miami Heat
The key has always been under the mat for Goran Dragic.
The former NBA point guard, who became a fan favorite in Miami not long after being acquired by the Heat during the 2014-15 season, with that popularity peaking during a run to the NBA Finals in 2020, has been welcome back in just about any way he's wanted. And after taking some time off for his family, which still spends time in South Florida, Dragic has been seen around the Heat much more lately, in the facility, the arena and community.
This week, he was at training camp in Boca Raton. And it clearly won't be the last time he will be around the team this season, even if he doesn't have an official role yet.
Dragic hasn't really wanted to coach, though the Heat would clear a slot -- former teammate Wayne Ellington is one of former Heat players on the staff. He has previously expressed an interest in front office work (he'd be quite the recruiter for European-born players in particular) but a hybrid role would make sense. Dragic is close with Luka Doncic, among others.
What makes the most sense for now is working with a rookie, first-round pick Kasparas Jakucionis. And he was doing that this week. Jakucionis, just 19, has a ways to go, but Dragic didn't really develop until his mid-to-late 20s, and was a second round pick whereas Jakucionis went higher. Dragic made himself a star, and the hope is that the kid can follow a similar path.
Sooner rather than later, especially with the Heat needing a true point guard.
If this reminds you of anything, it should. Way back when, Dragic learned from one of the best to ever play the point guard position, when both were with th Phoenix Suns.
A guy named Steve Nash.
Jakucionis sees the floor better than Dragic did at an early age, and projects more as a passer than Dragic did. But if Jakucionis can perfect those skills while picking up anything from Dragic's ability to drive and especially finish, the Dragon will have more than done his duty.