The Latest Update On Miami Heat's Final Roster Spot
The Miami Heat are among the few teams that still have a roster spot to fill before training camp begins next month. It appears the Heat are going to keep it open according to a recent report.
The Stein Line gave the reasoning why the Heat will likely refuse to sign another player this offseason.
"The Hawks, Celtics, Bulls, Pistons, Clippers, Lakers, Heat, Magic and Sixers all still have one spot open on their rosters," the report read. "Many of these teams, though, are expected to enter the season with that spot left open in the name of maintaining roster flexibility and reducing their luxury tax bills."
The Heat's lone offseason acquisition was getting Norman Powell from the Los Angeles Clippers. They also re-signed Davion Mitchell.
HEAT RISING PLAYER LINKED IN BIG TRADE
It's been a while since any prominent names have been in trade conversations with the Miami Heat, largely because of their acquisition of Norman Powell from the Los Angeles Clippers.
Still, as they sit with a slightly underwhelming squad instead of a sure-fire contender, some outsiders believe they need a superstar to put them over the top. Bleacher Report recently listed major trade pieces in each team across the league, pegging Kel'el Ware as a significant name to satisfy blockbuster deals for superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Here is the proposal the article had for the two-time MVP with Ware being dished out:
Heat receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Bucks receive: Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins, Kel'el Ware, 2027 first-round swap, 2029 first-round swap, 2030 first-round pick, 2031 first-round swap, 2032 first-round pick
"This would have been a much more logical trade before the Bucks stretched Damian Lillard so they could sign Myles Turner, but we haven't exactly gotten total certainty on Antetokounmpo's future. Ware-to-Milwaukee presupposes a Bucks reset. If Giannis ultimately asks to be traded, the Heat could pounce with a pick-heavy offer that also includes Ware as the keeper alongside the necessary matching salary."
The Antetokounmpo departure rumors have simmered down, but they may amplify if Milwaukee fails to put major pieces around him. Consecutive disappointing postseasons are winding down the clock on the Greek Freak, as his patience may be waning on his championship window. Dishing him to Miami would at least give him a new change of scenery, playing for a team that has three conference finals appearances since 2020 with two Finals trips.