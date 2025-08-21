Miami Heat's Andrew Wiggins Suddenly Among Oldest In Distinctive Group
It doesn't seem that long ago that "Maple Jordan" was deemed the NBA's next prodigy.
Teams were tanking for the right to take Andrew Wiggins first overall out of Kansas University in 2014. The Cleveland Cavaliers did. But after LeBron James chose to leave Miami and come "home," the Cavaliers swapped Wiggins for Minnesota Timberwolves established star Kevin Love.
Wiggins never fulfilled his superstar promise, but did assist in a championship for Golden State in 2022. Now a member of the Miami Heat, he's 30 -- the second-oldest player on a young team, and holding a distinction in another way. With the official retirement of John Wall, who was drafted No. 1 overall by Washington in 2010, Wiggins is now the fourth-oldest No. 1 overall pick remaining in the NBA.
The oldest? James, naturally. Taken in 2003.
After that, there are no No. 1 overall picks remaining until you get to 2011. That was Kyrie Irving, who ended up winning a title with James in 2016, and is now a Dallas Maverick. Irving is teammates with Anthony Davis, who is the next longest-tenured active No. 1 overall pick and, of course, also won a title with James (in 2020). Davis was taken first overall by the then-New Orleans Hornets in 2012.
The 2013 pick? That was Anthony Bennett, also chosen by the Cavaliers (they caught a lot of lucky lottery breaks). But he's long gone.
That brings us to Wiggins, in 2014.
All subsequent No. 1 overall picks but two are on NBA rosters, though Ben Simmons (2016) and Markelle Fultz (2017) could still be signed.
So no, Wiggins hasn't become an icon as many expected. But at least he's still a viable starter, something that hasn't been said for everyone picked so high.
