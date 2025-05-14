Three-Time NBA Champion Proclaims End Of Era For Steph Curry, Golden State
There was talk of Steph Curry joining the G.O.A.T discussion with another title this season. They would lump him with Michael Jordan and LeBron James. With the Golden State Warriors one game from elimination in the Western Conference semifinals, the chatter has stopped. In fact, now saying his championship window is closing.
Miami Heat great Udonis Haslem feels the Curry title era is done if they lose to the Minnesota Timberwolves. With Curry sidelined due to a hamstring injury, the chances of a comeback are slim.
"Father Time is undefeated," Haslem said on ESPN's Get Up. "He's 37 and Draymond (Green) is 35. Jimmy (Butler) is soon to be 36. No fault of Steph, it's nothing he did wrong. You look at his team since they won, they didn't make the playoffs. This year, they were 10th again. The Jimmy trade moved them up to seventh, got a little life, got a little bit of excitement. But overall, since they won that championship, there's been a decline. It's no fault of Steph. He's been a great player, he's done a great job but it's just time to move on. I don't think they'll win another."
Curry has four championships but is unlikely to get another with the same core. The Warriors need reinforcements to keep pace with the younger Oklahoma City Thunder and Timberwolves.
Even ESPN's Stephen A. Smith agrees with Haslem.
"I think the second we really, really knew in our hearts this was it [for the Warriors] was when they didn't get Kevin Durant to come back," Smith said, sitting alongside Haslem. "I think we've seen the last of Steph Curry as a champion in Golden State."
