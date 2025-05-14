Heat Fans Can’t Help Themselves After Another Darius Garland Failure
The Cleveland Cavaliers are officially out of the playoffs after their Game 5 loss to the Indiana Pacers.
And Miami Heat fans couldn't be happier. The bitterness of getting humiliated like they did would leave any fan base wanting revenge. But even for the drastic defeats, there's one player Heat fans indulge in seeing underperform.
Cavs guard Darius Garland.
Garland notoriously called out Heat All-Star Tyler Herro for being a defensive liability, leaving a bitter taste in Heat fans' mouths. Now, with Garland's season over after another disappointing playoff display, Heat Nation wasted zero time returning the smoke.
Garland laid another postseason egg in Game 5 with 11 points on 25 percent shooting from the field, going 0-6 from 3-point range. He also had five turnovers and four personal fouls.
Heat fans were far from the only ones criticizing Garland. Social media was filled with hilarious memes toward the Cavaliers' All-Star.
It's a growing trend for Garland to underperform under pressure, as he has now averaged 11.3 points on 23.9 percent shooting in his last three games facing elimination.
MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES
Udonis Haslem Has Foolproof Way To Keep Luka Doncic In Shape Daily
Heat Legend Udonis Haslem Calls On One Player To Swing Celtics Series
Heat Legend Udonis Haslem Among Those Waiting For 'Playoff Jimmy Butler'
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.