Trade Proposal Sends Miami Heat All-Star To Play With Victor Wembanyama
After ESPN's Shams Charania recently predicted a historically active offseason, many Miami Heat fans are wondering how that will manifest for their team. With the Heat's championship contention window closed shut after the Jimmy Butler era came to a close, the fanbase is split on which direction to go. Some would prefer they try to get back into the Playoff mix while others would rather they pivot into an era with younger players.
In an article for Athlon Sports, one writer explored what a potential trade could like for the Heat if they were to opt to trade three-time All-Star Bam Adebayo in order to reset the clock.
In the proposed trade, the Heat would send Adebayo to play with Victor Wembanyama on the San Antonio Spurs. The Heat would receive guard Devin Vassell, (who averaged 16 points and three assists), as well as forward Jeremy Sochan (who averaged 11.4 points and 6.5 rebounds) as well we four future first-round draft picks.
For the Heat, a move like this would kick-start a potential rebuild by adding a 24 year-old and a 22 year-old into their young core, who have both shown something in the league, as well as the four picks to help replenish their draft capital.
On the Spurs side of things, pairing Adebayo, a four-time All-Defensive Second Teamer and a one-time All-Defensive First Teamer, with Wembanyama would be an intriguing frontcourt. He averaged 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists this season, his eighth in the league.