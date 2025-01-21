Inside The Heat

Two-Time NBA Champion Had "Matrix" Thoughts At First Sight Of Nikola Jokic

Shandel Richardson

Jan 19, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives to the basket against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
After winning back-to-back championships with the Miami Heat, Mike Miller bounced around the league for a couple seasons.

He eventually landed with the Denver Nuggets in 2015. It was then when he got his first glimpse of Nuggets rookie Nikola Jokic.

All it took for Miller was one practice to realize Jokic was special. He told the story during a recent episode of The OGs podcast with Udonis Haslem.

"So I got there and practice gets over," Miller said. "And the front office guys come over and they said, `What do you think of your team? I said, `I don't know that fat, ugly kid is right there and but he's your best player.' They're like, `What are you talking about? He's the 53rd pick.' He wasn't even playing and they had all these young players. I said, `No, it's like The Matrix when the ball hits his hands. The whole game just freezes.' I've never seen a young kid do that before."'

Jokic has since developed into one of the best players in league history. He's won three MVPs, leading the Nuggets past the Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals.

"They don't really play him until halfway through the season," Miller said. "... I was like, `Y'all gonna have to let that dude grow."'

Not sure how Jokic will handle being called fat and ugly but he did live up to all of Miller's expectations.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here