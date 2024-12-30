Tyler Herro, Amen Thompson Involved In Fight During Heat Vs. Rockets
The Miami Heat were on the way to defeating the Houston Rockets when chaos broke out with 35.7 seconds left in the game.
Heat guard Tyler Herro and Rockets guard Amen Thompson were involved in a scuffle. Thompson ended up throwing Herro to the ground, causing the benches to clear. Herro and Terry Rozier were ejected as were Thompson, Jalen Green and Rockets coach Ime Udoka.
The Heat were ahead by seven at the time before capturing 104-100 victory. Herro had a game-high 27 points with nine assists and six rebounds.
It took a few minutes for the referees to restore order. They watch things closely so the teams could play out the final half minute. The win allowed the Heat to bounce back after Saturday night's loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
They now return home to start a three-game homestand, beginning Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans at Kaseya Center. Sunday's victory will be overshadowed by the ending.
It began when Thompson grabbed Herro by the jersey. He then threw Herro to the ground, causing teammates from both sides to attempt to intervene. While things were trying to calm, Herro was seen jawing toward Thompson and Rockets players.
This was the first incident for the Heat this season. Thompson, who is in his second year in the league, played high school ball in Broward Country. He and twin brother, Amir, led Pine Crest to the state title in 2022.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
