Udonis Haslem Says Tyler Herro Should Come Off The Bench For The Miami Heat
Udonis Haslem shared his thoughts on what Tyler Herro’s role with the Miami Heat should be moving forward.
Haslem appeared on ESPN’s NBA Today on Thursday and was asked about his former team. When asked about what the Heat now need to do after being eliminated from the playoffs by the Boston Celtics, Haslem referenced the team’s starting lineup.
“I think for Tyler, his role, I think he’s great as a sixth man, and when he won Sixth Man of the Year, I think that’s a great role for Tyler,” Haslem stated about Herro. “I think moving into the future in today’s NBA, you can still be a sixth man, you can still get all your money.“
Herro won the Sixth Man of the Year award 2021-2022. He has started all but two of his 109 regular season games over the two years since receiving the honor.
“I take nothing away from what Tyler does as a basketball player, but for our chemistry, we’re better when we have Duncan Robinson in the starting lineup making plays, being a trigger for us, and spreading and creating for other guys,” Haslem added.
Herro came off the bench twice in his 42 games played this season.his offensive production fell slightly when he didn’t start, but his offensive and defensive ratings but increased in this role.
Duncan Robinson started 36 games and came off the bench in 32 games this year. His averages all increased while playing in the starting five. Robinson’s main contribution for the Heat is his three-point shooting, He shot 42.1 percent from deep as a starter but only 36.2 percent from beyond the arc as a reserve player.
Both players remain under contract and will likely be with the Heat next season, barring an offseason trade.
