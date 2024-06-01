Video Of Michael Beasley Rec Game Gives Miami Heat Fans A Glimpse Of What Could Have Been
Michael Beasley is one of the big "what ifs" in Miami Heat history.
He was drafted No. 2 in 2008 by the Heat behind the Chicago Bulls taking Derrick Rose. At the time, the Heat thought they acquired the better prospect. The 6-foot-8 Beasley showed he could score inside and out his one season at Kansas State.
The Heat thought they secured the small forward spot for the next several years. Beasley never developed any consistency, playing only two years in Miami. He was out of the league by 2019.
A video of Beasley playing pick-up ball recently surfaced that showed what could have been. He displayed all the talent that had many calling him a generational player.
Of course, Beasley is playing against inferior talent in the clip. Still, it's hard to ignore his ability.
In the NBA, Beasley averaged 14.3 points and 5.9 rebounds his first two seasons in Miami before being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He averaged a career-high 19.2 points that initial year with the Wolves but then bounced around the league.
He then played for five more teams, including a second stint with the Heat. How much potential did Beasley have? When the Heat were desperate in their loss to the San Antonio Spurs in 2014, coach Erik Spoelstra turned to Beasley with hopes of a spark.
Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady recently said Beasley could still be the leading scorer on an NBA team if used correctly.
"I used to have pickup games at my house and Michael Beasley came there," McGrady said. "I didn't want to show it then but I was in awe. I know talent. I know NBA talent. They're not doing the dude right. He should be in the league."
Sadly, Beasley's legacy will always be what could have been.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com