Inside The Heat

Warriors Predicted To Acquire Jimmy Butler By Parting With Promising Two-Player Package

Anthony Pasciolla

Oct 11, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (center) is flanked by head coach Steve Kerr and forward Draymond Green as he is presented his gold medal for his performance for Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris before taking on the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (center) is flanked by head coach Steve Kerr and forward Draymond Green as he is presented his gold medal for his performance for Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris before taking on the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors are in the market for a star to pair alongside Stephen Curry while the Miami Heat are listening to offers for star Jimmy Butler.

So it makes perfect sense why Butler named the Warriors as one of his four preferred destinations. NBA Insider Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated detailed how the Warriors could acquire the six-time All-Star in a blockbuster trade.

"I could see Golden State taking a swing," Mannix said on The Bill Simmons podcast. "Like Golden State and Denver are the two teams that aren't all that concerned [about] Jimmy Butler next year. It's all about this year. You want to maximize a window. If Golden State can get him for some combination of Andrew Wiggins and Brandin Podziemski, then you'd probably jump at that if you're the Warriors."

The Warriors were unwilling to move on from Podziemski in the offseason for Paul George, but the lackluster start to his sophomore season may have changed their mentality. He is averaging 7.7 points and 4.6 rebounds on 37.6 percent shooting. If the Heat are strong in one area, it's developing talented players to their full potential.

Pair this with a solid forward in the former No. 1 pick, and a trade could work out for both parties.

MORE HEAT NEWS

Heat Trade Away Jimmy Butler In Proposed Four-Team Blockbuster For All-Star Forward

Heat Encouraged To Deal Jimmy Butler In Trade For Nuggets Star By NBA Insider

Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.

Published
Anthony Pasciolla
ANTHONY PASCIOLLA

Anthony Pasciolla is a sports journalist who began covering the NBA in June 2023. A Philadelphia native, Anthony has experience covering the Philadelphia 76ers as a credentialed reporter. He has written for Miami Heat, Back In The Day Hoops, Kansas State Wildcats, and Illinois Fighting Illini on Sports Illustrated. His work also includes 76ers coverage for The Sporting News and previous stories for Athlon Sports and BasketballNews. When he’s not covering the NBA, you can find him spending time with friends and family or diving into the world of fantasy football. Follow him on X @AnthonyPasci or reach him via email at ampasciolla@gmail.com