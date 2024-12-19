Warriors Predicted To Acquire Jimmy Butler By Parting With Promising Two-Player Package
The Golden State Warriors are in the market for a star to pair alongside Stephen Curry while the Miami Heat are listening to offers for star Jimmy Butler.
So it makes perfect sense why Butler named the Warriors as one of his four preferred destinations. NBA Insider Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated detailed how the Warriors could acquire the six-time All-Star in a blockbuster trade.
"I could see Golden State taking a swing," Mannix said on The Bill Simmons podcast. "Like Golden State and Denver are the two teams that aren't all that concerned [about] Jimmy Butler next year. It's all about this year. You want to maximize a window. If Golden State can get him for some combination of Andrew Wiggins and Brandin Podziemski, then you'd probably jump at that if you're the Warriors."
The Warriors were unwilling to move on from Podziemski in the offseason for Paul George, but the lackluster start to his sophomore season may have changed their mentality. He is averaging 7.7 points and 4.6 rebounds on 37.6 percent shooting. If the Heat are strong in one area, it's developing talented players to their full potential.
Pair this with a solid forward in the former No. 1 pick, and a trade could work out for both parties.
