Heat Trade Away Jimmy Butler In Proposed Four-Team Blockbuster For All-Star Forward
With the Miami Heat open to the idea of cutting ties with star Jimmy Butler, it begs the question of what return they desire.
The narrative is Pat Riley and the Heat's front office are looking for a fair value package with win-now pieces. If this is so, three of Butler's four preferred destinations are out of the running. The Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors can offer young talent or a borderline star (Klay Thompson or Bradley Beal) while the Houston Rockets can deal multiple players of equal value to the six-time All-Star.
This opens the door for a third team to involve themselves. ESPN proposed the following four-team blockbuster for the Mavericks to land Butler:
Heat get: Brandon Ingram, Naji Marshall, Daniel Theis
Pelicans get: Daniel Gafford, Dwight Powell, Klay Thompson
Pistons get: Maxi Kleber, 2025 DAL 1 (top-14 protected)
The Mavs part with a plethora of depth in this potential deal, but if willing, it could make sense for all parties involved. While Butler can't shoot from the outside at the same level as Thompson, he makes up for it with his defense. It's worth noting second-year big man Dereck Lively II would be heavily relied on by Dallas' coaching staff if this occurred.
The main reason the Heat accept this is the age difference between Butler and Ingram. At 27 years old, the one-time All-Star could still improve under coach Erik Spoelstra.
