Heat Encouraged To Deal Jimmy Butler In Trade For Nuggets Star By NBA Insider
The No. 1 goal in star Jimmy Butler's mind is winning a championship, whether it's with the Miami Heat or elsewhere.
Although the Denver Nuggets weren't listed among his preferred destinations, it's hard to imagine Butler doesn't pique the organization's interest. It's clear Denver's front office is in search of another star to pair alongside Nikola Jokic, with recent reports linking Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine to the Nuggets.
NBA Insider Chris Mannix shared why the Heat should take an interest in negotiating with the Nuggets.
“Can you get interested in Michael Porter Jr. if that's a deal with Denver? I mean, he's such a good offensive player, and I just think in that Miami system, you could unlock even more in him," Mannix said on The Bill Simmons podcast.
"You're throwing out your cap flexibility. It's a tough call," Mannix continued. "I just love his offensive dynamic. Just everything he can do offensively I love. He kind of fits the timeline too."
Mannix hit this potential trade spot on. The Nuggets would undoubtedly be willing to cut ties with Porter in favor of the six-time All-Star while the Heat need to determine how much confidence they have in the 26-year-old forward.
If coach Erik Spoelstra and company view him as a future All-Star, Porter is one of the best win-now packages the Heat can find.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.