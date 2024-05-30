Watch Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Behind The Scenes Experience Of Bad Boys Movie Trailer
Some of Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler's most entertaining moments have nothing to do with basketball.
In the latest of which, he's starring in a trailer for the latest Bad Boys movie. Butler recently released a behind-the-scenes video of filming the promotion, where he's clearly having a great time.
Agendas are being pushed about Butler leaving the Heat this offseason, but it seems he's still enjoying his life in Miami. The fan favorite has led the team to multiple NBA Finals appearances, proving himself a superstar.
Bad Boys: Ride or Die is the fourth installment of the Miami-based series. The movies star Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as Lowry and Burnett. They are both detectives for the Miami police department. Here's a look at the clip of Butler:
ONE ALTERNATIVE DESTINATION FOR BUTLER
The Philadelphia 76ers made the decision to retain forward Tobias Harris rather than Butler five years ago. Harris has not lived up to expectations, averaging 17.6 points and 6.6 rebounds on 48.8 percent shooting in six seasons with the team. It's clear Philadelphia's front office is feeling some regret about their decision, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey.
“Talking to my sources, the 76ers’ ownership group—they kinda regret what they did five years ago [in trading Jimmy Butler], and they see the success that he’s had," Pompey said on the 'Locked on 76ers' podcast. "And they realize... he could be in their eyes, the missing piece, and they’re willing to give him the money he wants.”
