When Are We Going To See Miami Heat’s Kevin Love Back In Action?
For personal reasons, Miami Heat power forward Kevin Love has not played a game this season.
The 17-year veteran returned to the Heat after signing a two-year, $8 million contract this offseason.
Love could’ve gone anywhere, but he decided this was where he wanted to be. He’s built great relationships with his teammates, coaches, and front office. His commitment and leadership are vital to the organization.
Love, 36, has been vocal about his ongoing issues with mental health. He had a panic attack in 2017 against the Atlanta Hawks after halftime, which landed him in the hospital. He was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers at the time.
He’s a strong advocate on and off the court about mental health. His story touched and inspired other NBA athletes to be comfortable to share their stories about mental health such as DeMar DeRozan, Ben Simmons, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Love averaged 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 44 percent from the field and 34 percent from the three-point range in 55 games last season with the club.
Love is one of the best forwards in NBA history, and someday, he’ll be up on stage to deliver his Hall of Fame speech.
In the meantime, we hope everything is alright with Love and looking forward to seeing him back in court.
